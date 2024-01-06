The White Lotus Season 3: 5 things to know about return of the Emmy-nominated show

The White Lotus is all set to return for the third season and details about the cast and setting have started unfolding. The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and debuted in 2022. (Also Read: The White Lotus season 3 to be set in Asia, creator Mike White hints at focus on 'death and spirituality') Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus Season 1, will reprise the character in the third chapter.

Here are five things to know about the Emmy Award-winning show created by Mark White:

Star cast

As per a latest report by Variety, the third season of HBO's dark comedy series will feature actors Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Jupiter’s Legacy), Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous, The Outrage), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Parker Posey (Best in Show, The Staircase), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Farang, Skin Trade).

Setting

Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus. "The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," HBO said in a press release.

Returning characters

Emmy Award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge was the only actor to reprise her role in the second season. However, since her character died at the end of Season 2, she would naturally not be returning for the third one. However, Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season and shared screen space with Jennifer, will reprise the character in the third chapter.

Plot

Creator Mike White didn't divulge too many details about the plot of Season 3. However, he did hint at the theme of the third season in the Unpacking S2 E7 recap video. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” Mike said.

Release date

While there's no clarity around the release date of Season 3 yet, HBO did mention in a press release that the new season will go on floors in February. Will we see another White Lotus season this year? Time will tell.

