Jennifer Coolidge says she slept with 200 men after iconic 'MILF' role in American Pie: 'Got a lot of sexual action'

Jennifer Coolidge has been around in Hollywood for over two decades, Having worked in a number of popular shows and films over the year, the 60-year-old is a popular name and face. But for many fans, she is still identified by her breakthrough role of Stifler’s mom in the 1999 film American Pie. In a recent interview, Jennifer addressed the hype around the role and how it benefitted her both professionally and personally. Also read: Post American Pie Jennifer Coolidge dated younger men

In American Pie, Jennifer played Jeanine Stifler, a mature woman, viewed as a sex symbol by the teenage friends of her son. Her character was described by characters as a ‘MILF’ (mom I’d like to f***), establishing the term in pop culture.

Speaking to Variety recently, Jennifer recalled how the role led to a lot of ‘sexual action’ for her. “I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she said, adding, “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Jennifer added that the role and its popularity opened doors for her professionally too. Before American Pie, she had been auditioning and doing small roles for years but that suddenly changed. "People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden they're asking me to be part of their things. My friends are all surprised that this fluky thing happened. My life was going a certain way for a very long time. I'm afraid if I analyze it too much I'll ruin it,” she added.

Jennifer went on to do memorable roles in successful films like Legally Blonde (2001), Epic Movie (2007), and A Cinderella Story (2003). She also appeared in supporting roles in sitcoms Joey (2004-06) and 2 Broke Girls (2012-17). She currently appears in a main role in the HBO series The White Lotus.

