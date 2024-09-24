Travis Kelce's mom Donna gushes over his relationship with ‘generous’ Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, has nothing but praises about his son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Speaking to Page Six at the premiere of Grotesquerie, which stars the Chiefs tight end, the 71-year-old gushed about the NFL star and his relationship with the pop icon. FILE - Taylor Swift stands with Donna Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Donna Kelce gushes over son Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift

Donna, who is also mother to former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, told the outlet that she finds Travis' and Swift's high-profile relationship “kind of interesting.” “I hope they’re having a good time,” she added on Monday. When asked about her thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs star's involvement with Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series, Donna couldn't help but rave about his son's accomplishments.

“Oh, it’s so awesome. Just to be able to see your kids do what they absolutely love to do, and hopefully, this is something he likes! I know he wanted to try [acting], so we’ll see how it goes,” the mother-of-two said. She explained that she has “always told” both her children, Jason and Travis, “If you do something you love to do, you will get really good at it.”

Coming back to the Cruel Summer hitmaker, Donna gushed that, like her son, Travis, Swift is also “kind” and “generous.” “He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good,” she gushed. “He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she,” the NFL star's mother said. Elsewhere in the interview, Donna expressed her excitement about her sons' multifaceted careers, saying, “It’s just been taking off. I just can’t believe what’s happened over the last couple years.”