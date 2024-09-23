Taylor Swift sits out Travis Kelce’s game against Falcons, first absence of the season

Taylor Swift was absent from Beau, Travis Kelce’s game for the first time in this NFL season. The pop star was nowhere to be seen during the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Falcons in Atlanta. Swift was a regular at the previous two opening games, both of which were played by Kelce’s team. She also had the intention to attend as many Kelce’s games as possible before her Eras Tour resumes in October. Taylor Swift marks first absence of the season as she misses Travis Kelce's game against the Falcons. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift MIA from Kelce’s game

It seemed the Lover singer turned down the opportunity to join boyfriend Kelce on the road to Atlanta for his game despite being on a break from the tour. During the previous season, Swift stacked up thousands of miles while going to and fro between her performance venues and the tight end’s match venues. She even flew more than 5,000 miles when she travelled from Japan to Las Vegas to catch the match of Super Bowl in February. She was not spotted either landing in the city of Georgia or arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the match will kick off at 8:20 pm (ET), as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Kansas City made a clever reference to Swift in their post on X where alongside the photo of Kelce arriving at the stadium, they captioned the picture “Happiness. Fun. Magic.” The text was in reference to the Blank Space singer’s speech at the VMAs earlier this month where she praised her boyfriend for the “fun” and “magic” he brought to her. Regardless, there was no sign of Swift at the stadium.

Swift was last spotted in New York City alongside her friend, Gigi Hadid as they enjoyed a lowkey night out in SoHo where they grabbed a bite at The Corner Store restaurant.

Kelce arrived in style

Kelce made a statement with his arrival look at the stadium in an oversized bold black jacket and tie. He wore a white dress shirt underneath and completed the look with sunglasses and red sneakers. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Falcons and will be working towards a 3-0 score after winning the last two games against the Ravens and Bengals, respectively.

The team’s next game will be with the Chargers, next weekend and hopefully Swift will be present for the match then.