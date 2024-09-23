Jennifer Lopez's pals are ‘disgusted’ by Ben Affleck; Her BFF's 'no-nonsense' attitude is...

Jennifer Lopez’s friends are the biggest haters of Ben Affleck and have been the shoulder to cry on for the former since the split. Leah Remini has been one of the confiders from Lopez’s support group amid the latter's divorce. Remini and the 55-year-old singer made amends after the split after having an on-and-off friendship for a long time. In these tough times, she has been a confidence booster and lifesaver for the On The Floor singer. Jennifer Lopez's friends are 'disgusted' by Ben Affleck's actions and Leah Remini has become a vital source of support.(@jlo/Instagram, @leahremini/Instagram)

Lopez’s friends hate Ben Affleck

An insider revealed to the OK! Magazine, “Leah is an extremely tough character. She’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology. Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J.Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion.”

Remini along with other friends believes that Affleck poorly handled the divorce as “All of J.Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now." The source underscored that Remini is “not a vengeful person” and is not afraid to speak what’s on her mind. Thus, “Ben would be smart not to do anything more to upset J.Lo.” they added.

The source also told the media outlet, “Leah’s going through her own break-up right now, although it’s very amicable by all accounts, but still the timing is good because she can be by J.Lo’s side non-stop and they can help each other with their new normal.” Remini got divorced from her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán, just 9 days after Lopez filed for divorce.

Lopez and Remini’s healing bond

Lopez’s decision to marry Affleck “pretty much ruined their friendship the last couple of years,” the source told the media outlet. However, the insider dished that “They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being J.Lo’s de facto divorce coach. She’s more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs.”

Since both of them are in the middle of their marriage woes they have been each other’s support through it. They revealed to the media outlet, “Jennifer wanted her friend’s support. However, Leah saw the writing on the wall and straight out told her marrying Ben was a bad idea.” The two could not have a better time to bond with each other than as they can “lean on each other” amid their divorces.