Doja Cat-Joseph Quinn engaged? Singer responds to rumours after showing off ring on that finger

Doja Cat silenced Joseph Quinn engagement rumours after flaunting a ring on her left hand during her iHeartRadios Music Festival gig on Saturday night, September 21, in Las Vegas. Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted together on a date in London last month.

After the performance, the “Say So” songstress quickly took charge of her narrative. Hopping on to her X/Twitter feed, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote: “No, I'm not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”

Her early Sunday morning tweet came after the rumour mill started spinning speculations around her relationship status with the Stranger Things actor as soon as a video of the event surfaced online. Though now deleted, the post's brief existence on Doja's feed was enough to sound the alarm on the microblogging platform.

The clip shows the pop star pausing her “Agora Hills” performance to flash her ring as she sang, “Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn's relationship went public last month

The new development followed a month after eyewitnesses spotted the 28-year-old singer was amid a PDA-packed outing in London with Quinn, 30. Tabloid blog DeuxMoi shared a hazy snap of the two partying at Dingwalls in Camden. Other reports also showed the pair making the most of each other's company during a cosy date at Coach & Horses pub in Soho.

The Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn lore dates back to 2022 when the “Paint the Town Red” crooner hit up Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp on Instagram, basically confessing she had a crush on A Quiet Place: Day One actor. However, Schnapp eventually breached her trust and leaked the private chat on TikTok in an attempt to playfully tease the singer.

Doja didn't let the issue slip by and hit back at the teen actor, bashing him for being “unbelievably socially unaware and whack.” She also slammed Schnapp's little stunt as “degrading” and “super embarrassing." The Stranger Thing star later said there were “no hard feelings” between them and he had apologised to her.