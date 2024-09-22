Miley Cyrus giving marriage a second try with BF Maxx Morando after failed romance with Liam Hemsworth?

Two days ago, Miley Cyrus, 31, and her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 25, stepped out for a rare “Party in the USA” date night at a Future Islands concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Flowers” Grammy Award-winning artist and the Liily drummer have reportedly been dating since 2021 after crossing paths on a blind date. Earlier this year, a source close to them disclosed that they moved in together, and their relationship couldn’t be going better. Miley Cyrus was spotted on a rare date night with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, in Los Angeles on Wednesday amid her recent legal woes.

They’ve seemingly come a long way from an insider telling PEOPLE Miley “is very happy with him” and how their private romance has “been good for her.” Adding to that love story saga moving forward, another source recently came forward with the claims that the former Disney star was ready to take the next step with Maxx.

Maxx Morando is possibly The One for Miley Cyrus

Despite the scars from her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth still being fresh, Cyrus is reportedly willing to go the extra mile with her new beau, and has even been signalling him about it. “Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger,” a source told Life & Style. The Hannah Montana star sees him as the “perfect fit” for herself because “he’s fun and wild but not in an unhealthy way.” Moreover, their musical roots bring them together, as do the “simple things” in life like “walking their dogs or chilling out at home.”

The insider also confessed that Maxx had already become the “one stable thing in her life.” Regardless of all the drama that hits her, he “calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100% better.” It looks like Cyrus really has found the much-needed sunshine for her “Flowers” that she possibly can’t even imagine her life without Maxx.

Furthermore, despite how her past marriage to her The Last Song co-star didn’t work out and possibly even pushed her to change her tune towards the whole institution, “she hasn’t totally given up on it.” The “Heart of Glass” songstress is not only giving love another try, but it also looks like her friends are already bracing themselves for the ultimate good news, predicting an inevitable engagement in the near future.

Miley Cyrus may be forced to revisit her Liam Hemsworth days due to the latest lawsuit

The report hit the web just days after Cyrus faced the heavy blow of being sued by music rights-acquiring platform Tempo Music Investments for allegedly plagiarising Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” for her Grammy-winning hit “Flowers.”

Although fans had instantly accepted the fact Miley’s songs intentionally sampled Bruno’s hit track because it purportedly plays a significant role in the Miley-Liam lore, Tempo Music clearly didn’t get the memo. Au contraire, even if they did, they’re still coming hard at Miley like a “Wrecking Ball” to make some money out of her ordeal. Interestingly, the Silk Sonic singer is not a plaintiff in the messy lawsuit.

On a related side note, one of Daily Mail’s reports following the suit filing revealed that Cyrus may actually be worried about going to court for this predicament as she would ultimately be left with no alternative but to speak of the alleged inspiration behind “Flowers”—Liam Hemsworth. The pop icon dropped the heavy-on-allusions tune three years after finalising her divorce from the Australian actor.