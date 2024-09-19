Tayvis marriage happening ‘sooner rather than later’? Taylor Swift has found ‘The One’ | Report

Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops as a football girlfriend to catch her beau, Travis Kelce, in action at as many Kansas City Chiefs games as possible before she returns to complete her Eras Tour commitments next month. The It-couple has been savouring their mushy moments together in the meantime, with Swift even hosting one of her famous Gatsby-style parties at her $17 million Rhode Island home to celebrate BFF Blake Lively’s birthday in the midst of A-list guests including Ryan Reynolds, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Bradley Cooper and Jason and Kylie Kelce. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Despite her endless professional commitments to Swifties around the world, she’s sneaked in every little moment during her time off to spend quality hours with her NFL boyfriend. Meanwhile, numerous rumours about their personal life have also made it to the forefront. Adding to that ever-growing stack, insiders have now also professed that #Tayvis or #Swelce (whatever your pick) are “loving every minute together.”

Come hell or high water, neither side of the romance has shied away from publicly displaying their affection for the other. And if this new report holds true, then it’s quite likely that she’s already found “The One” who belongs with her in this love story.

Sources told Us Weekly, per a September 18 report, that while Taylor and Travis are “both chill people who love their downtime,” which also reflects in their secret date night themes, they’ve also found a “good balance” between their extremely high-profile lives in the public and keeping things lowkey when necessary.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love cheering on each other

As previously confirmed by Kelce himself, Swift is already drawing up plays for him and is earnestly curious about the sport. A source added, “Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back.” The first insider in the conversation also mentioned that she “loves cheering Travis and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on.” Moreover, these people also claimed that before she finally takes off the remainder of her Eras Tour schedules, which ultimately wrap up in December, she will most probably be by his side to celebrate his birthday on October 5 with friends and family in Kansas City.

#Tayvis have allegedly discussed starting the ‘next chapter’ with each other

Sparking hearty speculations on the wedding front, the second source seemingly affirmed that “serious conversations” are headed in the positive direction, putting both of them on “the same page.” Moreover, Taylor has supposedly “expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes.”

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids," as Taylor has purportedly been eyeing the idea of “marriage and starting a family.” The conversation hadn’t particularly been on the table before this as “she just hadn’t found The One unit now.” One of the sources also claimed that Kelce, on his part, has “dropped hints to those close to him.”

Additionally, while one source said she was excited to take a break, kick back, and relax after her tour, the other maintained, “Taylor’s really eager to start the next chapter with Travis.”