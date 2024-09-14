Wedding bells ahead for Zendaya, Tom Holland in 2025? Couple's families ‘big cheerleaders’ of relationship

The new-age Spider-Man couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly hashing out wedding plans for next year. The adorable pair’s best friends-turned-lovers arc keeps giving, and fans often wonder if wedding bells will soon be on the cards. Although numerous viral rumours about their alleged engagement have surfaced over the years, no confirmation has been heard from the horse’s mouth. Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Their romance has genuinely stood the test of time in the trying Hollywood scape as they continue to keep things low-key – also foregrounded by Tom in June 2023, when he told The Hollywood Reporter they are “incredibly protective” of their relationship and “want to keep as sacred as possible.” Plus, “we don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Yet, time and again, fans have been privileged enough to be granted insights into their love story as Tomdaya have, on the off chance, gushed about each other on social media (here’s looking at Zendaya’s 2022 birthday shoutout to Tom and his Spider-Man IG post for Zendaya’s day in 2021 with heart-eyes).

Is Zendaya and Tom Holland's marriage on the cards? New report believes so

Already deemed “informally engaged,” a source now claims that Tomdaya are mapping out the details of their future wedding day, especially since they are “in a positive place” and “ have been exclusive now for more than five years.”

Portraying their intertwined lives and their families’ involvement at this stage of their relationship, the insider told Life & Style that “marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”

With their families as “big cheerleaders for this relationship,” fans shouldn’t expect the Spidey couple “to elope” because neither of their clans wants this equation to change, considering they are already “part of each other’s families.”

The source who has known the couple for years said that with both 28-year-old stars having some time off before they jump back into action for the next Spider-Man chapter, Tom is “never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and, much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding.” Having parted with his old “partying days,” Holland has presented Zendaya with enough proof that “he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding discussions: When and where?

Presumably, their much-hoped-for wedding would turn the page to a new chapter in their lives, but for that to happen, they must decide on “what country to have the wedding - the US, England or some kind of neutral territory.” Regardless of which card they pick, the source affirmed that they are focussed on aligning the theme of the big move with their usual walk – “classy, inclusive and fashion-forward.”

In addition to their families standing behind their potential decision, Tomdaya’s inner circle is counting on the way forward as well. “Nobody in their friend group thinks they won’t be a married couple by this time next year,” the insider said of when their friends expect their wedding bells to ring.

Old rumours and talks surrounding Tomdaya's relationship

A similar report from PEOPLE came out in April 2024 when a source pushed that alleged marriage talks were on the table. “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," they continued, adding that because "Both are private,” the person added while also emphasising that “work is important to both [actors] and that keeps them busy now.”.

Tomdaya crossed paths on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Despite shutting down initial rumours of a romance brewing in the background, the pair emerged as good friends over the years. Paparazzi snaps from July 2021 seemingly confirmed that their friendship had developed into a romantic relationship, after all.