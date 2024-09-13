Spider-Man's Green Goblin lair in NYC is looking for a new owner; iconic penthouse's price tag revealed

This Manhattan triplex listing will turn you into something of a real estate aficionado. The central room of the rarely available Manhattan triplex has an 18-foot-high ceiling.(Compass)

According to a StreetEasy listing, the iconic Murray Hill penthouse in New York City that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy enthusiasts would recognise in a heartbeat is now up for sale. Tudor City’s one-bedroom spread makes a larger-than-life appearance as the Spider-Man supervillain Green Goblin’s lair in all three early 2000s movies. Once a fictional abode to Willem Dafoe’s timeless sinister character, it could now be yours regardless of your lack of superpowers as long as you have the money to shell out. Now listed for a $1.95 million price tag, the unforgettable unit hit the market in 2021 for $1.99 million. However, it sold in 2022 for a slightly lesser price at $1.75 million, as The New York Post reported.

The penthouse’s great room, which looks over the Midtown skyline, has an 18-foot ceiling and 15-foot-high casement windows. As noteworthy as the unit is in itself, the historic 5 Tudor City Place building housing it—Windsor Tower—is also another fame-attracting landmark, having featured in the movies The Bourne Ultimatum, Scarface, and The Godfather Part III.

The unit, which appears in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man saga, has a nearly 300-square-foot private roof terrace on its third floor, which also provides some storage space. Compass’ Clayton Orrigo, Eva Alt, and Stephen Ferrara hold the listing for Tudor City Place Unit PH5, which has 1.5 bathrooms. The sole bedroom on the unit's second floor features two custom walk-in closets, two linen closets, and an ensuite bathroom with marble.

Check out the 5 Tudor City Place, Unit PH5 in Spider-Man:

NYC Green Goblin lair's amenities and features

Green Goblin’s lair hit the market just two days ago and already has an open house scheduled for Sunday, September 15, from 11 am to 12 pm Per its listing on Compass, the 26-story-high unit’s tower offers the following amenities: a full-time doorman, common outdoor space, gym, bicycle storage, elevator, full-time concierge, laundry in the building, and much more. Pets are allowed, and the maintenance fee is listed as $3,721 per month.

The rarely available real estate listing also confirms that the oversized 1920s-era fireplace was “remodelled to match the original mantel mirror and original moulds, and there are herringbone wood floors throughout.” The NYC unit’s “elegant, wrapping hand-painted cast iron staircase brings you to the upper level. The second level has the renovated kitchen with GE appliances (over-the-range microwave, gas range, dishwasher), and LG washer/dryer unit. There is a dining gallery adjacent the kitchen that overlooks the Great Room and the oversized casement windows (currently used as a study)."

See more of the Green Goblin lair in Spider-Man 2: