First poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home drops clues about so many villains. Can you spot Green Goblin, Sandman?

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer, Spider-Man: No Way Home's first official poster is finally released on social media.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Spiderman's official handle wrote, “The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17! @spidermanmovie.” The first look also features Doctor Octopus’ tentacles, Electro's lightning bolt, a tiny Green Goblin and even the Sandman's sand.

Tom Holland shared the posted on Instagram and wrote, “This movie is gonna blow your minds. Trust me!” As soon as the first poster arrived, people started commenting on it. On Twitter, one fan wrote, A fan said, “The world is gonna go crazy.” On Instagram, many fans showed their excitement, as one fan said, “Wow! Just can't wait for the film to release." Another fan asked, “Please tell us more."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom talked about how the cast felt about shooting the possible last film of the franchise, "We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Meanwhile, Marvel head Kevin Feige has urged the franchise's fans not to get overexcited about the film, amid rumours that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to return. Feige told Empire magazine: “Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous films of the franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch will be joining the fray as Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.