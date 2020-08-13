Tom Holland’s Spider-Man audition tape shared online, watch his screen test with Chris Evans

hollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:45 IST

Actor Tom Holland’s audition tape for the role of Spider-Man is doing the rounds online. Holland was cast as the Marvel superhero ahead of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

The two-minute video, shared on social media, shows the actor performing various scenes, including a screen test with Chris Evans.

“Any time you’re going to cast a role as big as Spider-Man, there’s a huge search involved,” Spider-Man: Homecoming executive producer Eric Carroll can be heard saying in the video. “Sarah Finn and her team watched more than 7,500 tapes.” Marvel and Sony met more than 1,500 actors and then narrowed it down to six actors -- Holland, Asa Butterfield, Judah Lewis, Matthew Lintz, Charlie Plummer and Charlie Rowe. The video also features several other crew members, speaking highly of the actor. Even Robert Downey Jr chimes in, and talks about how he did a screen test with Holland towards the end of the process.

In a 2017 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Holland spoke about how he learned that he had got the part. “I basically had been auditioning for about five months and after my final audition they said, ‘You’ll find out tomorrow.’ Fast forward six weeks I was still waiting, still waiting, then one day Marvel just posted on their Instagram, ‘Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.’ And that’s it, I just found out online! They didn’t call me up or anything,” he said

Also read: Asa Butterfield reflects on losing out Spider-Man role to Tom Holland

He continued, “I ran downstairs, I was going ballistic. My poor dog Tessa was terrified. And my brother Harry, who’s pretty savvy with technology and stuff, was like, ‘Dude, they’ve probably been hacked, bro. They would call you. They would let you know.’ So I called my agents and they were like, ‘This is amazing.’ And then [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige finally rang me and said, ‘I’ve got some great news, you’re gonna be Spider-Man.’ And I was like, ‘I know, Kevin. You put it on Instagram.’ Like, I’m 20, do you really think I’m not going to find it?”

Holland has appeared as Spider-Man in five films, and will return in a third solo Spider-Man movie soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more