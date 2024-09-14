Ben Affleck's pal reveals the actor is ‘happy to be free’ after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s friend revealed how the actor has been coping with the divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The Gigli co-stars filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The actor’s friend revealed that Affleck is “happy” and “free” after the divorce. Their marriage is done this time around after the former Hollywood couple rekindled their love in 2021. Ben Affleck's friend reveals the actor is "happy" after divorce from Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ben Affleck's ‘happy to be free’

In an interview with Paula Froelic from News Nation, Affleck’s close friend revealed how the Batman actor has been coping after his divorce from Lopez. He said, “(Ben) doesn’t care. He’s so happy to be free right now. She could wear all the revenge dresses in the world – h---, she could show up to the red carpet naked – and he would not blink twice.” Meanwhile, Lopez’s friend said, “She really wants that Oscar — and to be taken seriously as an actress,” OK! Magazine.

Lopez filed for divorce on their second anniversary of the Georgian nuptials after spending the entire summer apart. They also missed out on holidays and special celebrations including the Fourth of July, their second wedding anniversary and Lopez’s 55th birthday. Lopez celebrated her birthday with friends and family in the Hamptons while Affleck was busy with shoot schedules for his upcoming film, The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles. Despite smiling for the cameras, the two could not make it work for the second time.

Another source revealed previously, “She [Lopez] truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale. She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

Lopez put a lot of effort into their marriage

The On The Floor singer filed for divorce, as sources revealed earlier after Affleck made no efforts to reconcile. Another source claimed that Lopez put a lot of effort into their marriage. The source said to the media outlet, “She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben. [Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time.” They added, “But she didn’t want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all.”