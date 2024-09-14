Ben Affleck kisses Matt Damon’s wife Luciana on the head, amid Jennifer Lopez’s ‘worsening health’: Report

Ben Affleck was spotted sharing a tender moment with his close friend Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso. This comes after Damon, Affleck's childhood friend and business partner, spent time chatting with Affleck’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the duo were seen holding hands. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

After promoting their new filmUnstoppable, Damon and Lopez were seen having a “long, deep conversation” at an afterparty,People reports. At the same time, concerns about Lopez’s health have surfaced, with reports indicating she has been losing weight at an alarming rate.

Ben Affleck kisses Matt Damon’s wife Luciana’s head

TheAccountant star, best friends with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, naturally brought Jennifer Lopez into their close-knit circle after their marriage, and the four were often seen spending time together. However, amid the ongoing divorce drama with the pop star, Affleck seems to be finding comfort in his close friends again.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the 52 years old was spotted chatting with Luciana, outside a building in Los Angeles. The two shared a brief embrace, with Affleck, dressed in a navy blue suit and holding sunglasses, catching up with Matt Damon's wife. Luciana who has been married to Damon since 2005 sported an all-black outfit. The duo were pictured smiling and bonding as they continued their chit-chat.

Jennifer Lopez’s declining health

"She’s lost so much weight in such a short amount of time that it’s likely anxiety-related," a source previously told Life & Style, following Lopez’s TIFF red carpet appearance where she wore a skin-baring metallic dress, notably without Affleck's tattoo. "Jennifer hates the direction her life has taken, and while she can’t control what Ben is doing, she can control her diet and exercise routine," the source continued.

JLo's intense exercise regimen and disciplined eating habits have raised eyebrows among her pals. They think her intense dedication to staying in shape could be a method for dealing with her recent split. A few are concerned that this extreme approach might harm her. According to the source, “Friends are worried as J.Lo's intense workout and strict diet seem to be coping mechanisms following her difficult breakup.”

Inside JLO and Matt Damon’s TIFF talk

Lopez, 55, made a bold statement on the red carpet, wearing a daring silver dress. She attended the event alone after her recent breakup with Affleck. Damon has largely avoided discussing the infamous split, offering only a brief comment where he expressed his inability to imagine facing the same level of “public scrutiny.” Despite the divorce, Lopez and Damon have maintained a close friendship. According to a source, they enjoyed spending time together at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Jen and Matt struck up a conversation and ended up having a long, deep discussion," reports suggest. According to sources, JLO was the first to approach Damon, who was seated with his wife, Luciana, at an outdoor table. A photo of the two engaged in an intimate chat quickly went viral. Notably, Affleck was absent from the TIFF premiere, which took place just over two weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from him on Aug. 20.