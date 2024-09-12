Jennifer Lopez ready to swoop in on famous $55m LA estate amid claims she wasn't fond of mansion shared with Ben Affleck

Early August reports had previously implied that Jennifer Lopez had been searching for a new home in Los Angeles after putting her shared marital mansion with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills up for sale. Months after the singer-actress resumed her house-hunting adventure, a new report has revealed that she plans to swoop in on a famous LA mansion despite the uphill battle she may have to engage in to snag the property ultimately. (Left): Jennifer Lopez all dressed up for the 'Unstoppable' premiere at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival on September 6. (Right): The Azria Estate at 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, California.(Instagram/The Beverly Hills Estates)

A source informed TMZ that JLo is currently negotiating her way to buying the highly sought-after Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, listed for $55 million. Located at 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, the 14-bedroom high-status residence's amenities include a greenhouse, a guest house, an infinity pool with a sauna, an in-house theatre, and a game room. Originally built by architect Paul R Williams, the legendary estate was once also owned by Academy Award-winning writer, producer and novelist Sidney Sheldon.

Why it won't be an easy task for Jennifer Lopez to own the legendary Azria Estate

Late BCBG owner Max Azria's former home is a 30,000-square-foot piece of LA real estate. Lopez is hoping to snap it up for $30-$39 million, which is much lower than its listed price.

The Atlas star, embroiled in a high-profile divorce with former partner Ben Affleck, is on her way to getting entangled in a tussle for the high-in-demand LA house. Earlier this year, billionaire investor Ron Burkle placed his $30 million winning bid for the house's auction. Simultaneously, his fate is interlocked with Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, in a lawsuit against the fashion designer since May.

Regarding JLo's interest in the property, TMZ's sources said that she keenly expressed her admiration for the place in August and has undertaken multiple tours of the estate. To finally have the house under her name, ‘Jenny from the Block’ has reportedly been in touch with Burke as well as Lubov.

JLo's connections with the famous LA mansion

The Beverly Hills Estates' Branden and Rayni Williams hold the Azria estate's listing, describing the place as a “distinguished estate” which “is the height of elegance and privacy, with a flawless layout perfect for family, staff, and guests.” Moreover, the LA mansion is, in fact, no stranger to the Marry Me actress, who previously filmed her 2024 movie Atlas at the address.

Furthermore, Lopez had even set her sights on the Holmbly Hills property while house-hunting with Affleck for their shared home. However, they ultimately picked the $60 million Beverly Hills place, which they eventually flipped for $8 million more than its original price. Its sale hasn't seen further movement amid Ben and Jen's messy divorce.

This news comes almost a week after an insider told PEOPLE wasn't a fan of the “ultra modern” setup of her marital home and made a “huge compromise” while purchasing the mansion, which was supposedly Affleck's idea. That's not all. This info rolled out hot on the heels of Lopez's ex-boyfriend and embattled hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs listing his enormous Beverly Hills house in the vicinity for $61.5 million – six months after Federal agents raided the residence.