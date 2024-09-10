What Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Damon told Jennifer Lopez while holding hands at Unstoppable premiere

Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Demon and Jennifer Lopez were pictured holding hands at the after party for their new film Unstoppable. Jennifer Lopez was allegedly eager to discuss her estranged husband Ben Affleck with Matt Damon following their divorce, but the Bourne Identity star was “not having any of it.”

Both Damon and Lopez arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night, where the duo shared a private moment.

Citing sources, Daily Mail reported that Damon,53, refused to speak to Lopez, 55, about her ex-husband Affleck, giving a clear indication to The Jenny From the Block singer that he will “always have Ben's back.”

The duo reportedly spoke with each other for 20 minutes, with their head pressed close.

“Matt Damon shut down any attempt that JLo made to discuss Ben at the premiere,” an insider told the outlet.

Her timing was bad, as per the sources, since she would have known that dragging Matt aside for a private conversation at the gathering would be picked up and shared widely.

Did Damon pray with JLo at Unstoppable premiere?

While he was grateful for her role in the movie, Damon told her that he was “glad” to hear that she was doing well.

There was a moment when the two of them sat in the corner of the party and it seemed that Damon was praying as he bowed his head.

Clearing the doubts, the insider stated that Damon “was not praying with her” and that he would “always have Ben's back no matter what”.

A look at Ben Affleck and JLo's separation and Damon's advise

Prior to their separation, Damon reportedly advised his best friend to “focus on his work”.

“Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen,” a source said.

Lopez made a stunning appearance on the red carpet for the first time since filing for divorce from Affleck on August 20 when she wore a revenge dress inspired by a disco ball.

Meanwhile, Affleck chose to stay at home rather than take the chance of getting into any argument with his ex-wife on the red carpet. Damon and Affleck are producers of the sports drama Unstoppable, which follows Anthony Robles, a man who was born without a leg and goes on to become a professional wrestler.

Lopez, who has a supporting role, seemed upbeat that evening because “Unstoppable means a lot to her,” a source stated.