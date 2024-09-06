Jennifer Lopez made 'huge compromise' on $68M mansion; it was Ben Affleck’s idea to…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 million marital mansion in Beverly Hills made headlines when the couple decided to put it back on the market with an asking price of $68 million. Now, according to a source close to the pair, the decision to acquire the lavish property was primarily Affleck's idea and a ‘huge compromise’ for Jennifer Lopez. The popstar was reportedly never a ‘fan’ of their lavish space they purchased after wedding. (Also Read – Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday is pitch-perfect in her unapologetically breezy, decidedly sanitised series debut) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez was ‘never a fan’ of their marital home

For months now, there have been reports that Affleck was the one having problem with JLO’s lavish lifestyle and constant media presence, however, “the $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea,” a source told PEOPLE. The Atlas star only agreed to it because, “of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances.”

Jennifer Lopez loves ‘romantic space’ not ‘ultra modern’

Reportedly, the lavish mansion, which boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a huge poolside area, and other amenities, has been on the market for months without any buyers. The home was spacious enough to accommodate the blended family of JLo and Affleck, including Affleck’s three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—and Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme. However, according to a source, the singer wasn’t fond of the home's modern look. “She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe.”

‘Not an ideal purchase for’ Ben Affleck

A second source has refuted the claim that Ben Affleck was solely responsible for the decision to purchase the mansion. While Affleck may have initially proposed the idea, the source suggests that the location was not ideal for him in other respects.

According to the source, the Accountant 2 star’s primary choice and his children's lives are centered in Brentwood. The reason why in the first place he moved to Brentwood rental months ago fueling separation rumours with Lopez. “His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there," the source says. "It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it.”

JLo on house hunt in Los Angeles

While Affleck recently purchased a $20 million LA mansion, the pop star is also house hunting. She has been searching for a new home in Los Angeles since April, which coincides with the separation date mentioned in her divorce filing, according to PEOPLE. Reportedly, Lopez listed April 26 as the official date of separation.

Word got around in June that the exes who filed for divorce in August were about to sell their fancy Beverly Hills house. They actually put it up for sale right after that.

On the work front, despite separating in their personal lives, the Gigli co-stars are still collaborating on their joint project Unstoppable, a sports biopic in which Lopez plays a key role. Affleck is producing the film alongside Matt Damon. JLo is expected to attend the Toronto International Film Festival in support of her new movie, which premieres on Friday, Sept. 6. The exes are predicted to avoid any awkward encounters, as Lopez will attend while Affleck is likely to skip the event.