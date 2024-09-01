‘Does it sound British to you?’: Indian foodies lose their calm after Taste Atlas calls chicken tikka masala British

Cricket and politics are incredibly important in our country. But food is another topic that Indians are very possessive about. We Indians love food and feel quite passionately about it. So when a beloved Indian recipe becomes viral on the internet, it is a moment to be proud of. Well, we have some great news for foodies! In the latest list of 50 Best Chicken Dishes from around the world, Taste Atlas has ranked 4 Indian recipes. The evergreen Butter Chicken is on number 4, followed by Tikka on number 6, Chicken 65 on number 10 and the delicious Tandoori Chicken on number 18. Chicken Tikka Masala- Indian recipe or British dish?

While several netizens are celebrating this victory, there are many who are miffed with the fact that Taste Atlas has listed Chicken Tikka Masala with a British flag in front of it. The dish falls on number 21. In the comment section below, many passionate foodies are calling Chicken Tikka Masala an Indian recipe, not a dish from UK. For instance, one social media user shared, “Chicken Tikka Masala is an Indian dish not British @tasteatlas”, whereas another angry netizen asked, “How come chicken tikka masala became british 😂 look at the name itself!! Does it sound British to you?? 😂”

The Chicken Tikka Masala debate

Taking a dig, another internet user wrote: “That British flag on Tikka Masala is the only way they can get in a ranking hahaha”, whereas another comment read: “Chicken tikka masala is British? So the Brits are stealing our cuisine too! 😂.” Meanwhile, a few other foodies from around the world have suggestions for the experiential travel online guide. One social media user asked, “Where's Kadhai Chicken? 🇮🇳”, while another suggested: “The people who did this, I insist you to try Chicken Ghee roast.”

Well, the Chicken Tikka Masala debate first began on the internet when the recipe was termed as ‘the national dish of England’. What are your thoughts on this viral online dispute?