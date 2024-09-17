Brittany Mahomes torn over supporting Donald Trump after his scathing remark on Taylor Swift, ‘She is questioning…’

Donald Trump’s latest remark about Taylor Swift did not sit right with the latter’s friend Brittany Mahomes, who is believed to be one of his many supporters. Reports suggest that the remark has left Mahomes questioning her support for the former president. Trump recently shared a message about hating Swift for endorsing VP Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections on his Truth Social platform. Brittany Mahome is reconsidering her support for Trump after his scathing remark on Taylor Swift.(@BrittanyLynne/X, REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw/File Photo)

Brittany Mahomes questions her support for Trump

According to Daily Mail, Mahomes is reconsidering her support to the former President after his scathing remark about Swift. Last week, following the presidential debate on Tuesday, the Lover singer announced that she would be publicly endorsing Harris in the elections. Trump did not take Swift's siding with Harris too kindly and shared the feeling via a direct attack on the singer. On the Truth Social platform, he wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

The message shook the wife of Kansas City Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes, to the core. An insider revealed to Blast, “She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her. This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong." A source noticed that the comment upset Mahomes as she does not like any kind of hate.

The source said to the media outlet, “She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much. This shook her to the core.” However, the source also clarified, “This doesn't mean [Mahomes] is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting [Trump] so publicly."

Brewing feud between Trump and Swift

Before the scathing remark on Swift, Trump had expressed his thoughts about the latter supporting Harris. On Fox and Friends, the former president shared that he prefers Mahomes to the Champagne Problems singer. He also said that the 34-year-old would soon regret supporting the VP in the “marketplace’.

He said, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn't, you couldn't possibly endorse Biden… But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” He then appreciated Mahome as a MAGA fan and said “That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift."

Recently Swift slammed Trump for using AI-generated pictures of her promoting Trump. In August, the former president shared fake pictures of the pop singer along with her followers endorsing Trump in the upcoming elections. About the incident the singer said, “Recently, I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site."

She continued, “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."