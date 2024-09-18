Blackpink Jennie's LA outing with popular male idol goes viral: ‘Obsessed is an understatement’

BLACKPINK's Jennie had some time to spare during her recent US trip. Making the most of the opportunity, the beloved K-pop idol appeared to have headed out with her friend's circle to an unlikely hangout spot in West Hollywood. The modest-looking restaurant located in a strip mall has also witnessed visits by Hollywood favourites Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone, among others. BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 17 (US time). (Instagram)

The Odd Atelier founder wasn’t the only K-pop celebrity in this tight-knit group of friends. Thai-origin rapper BamBam (of GOT7) made for an eye-catching company beside Jennie at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. Jennie's fellow BP member Rose has also been pictured at the restaurant in the past.

Paparazzi snaps of the duo soon went viral on social media after Instagram user @jpeghype broke the news. Hours later, the BLACKPINK singer took to her SNS profile to share a carousel of solo clicks, wearing the same all-black OOTD she was spotted donning in BamBam’s company.

Fans go crazy about BLACKPINK Jennie and GOT7 BamBam's friendship and LA outing

More pictures of their night out with friends trickled out on X, formerly Twitter, as presumably other eye-witnesses were overjoyed to catch a look at the all-smiles K-pop duo in LA.

BamBam and Jennie emerged as unexpected friends despite his warm camaraderie with fellow Thai artist Lisa, Jennie’s groupmate.

Comments quickly started pouring on numerous SNS posts sharing a glimpse of the BLACKPINK and GOT7 singers, who are currently pursuing their solo artistic paths. Someone commented on IG: “This Sushi Park is so famous.” A different Jennie fan urged the admin to “post more.”

Meanwhile, a third IG user was happy to see that they are all friends behind the scenes. “Wow, good to know that, behind the scenes, they all are friends.” Many were pleasantly surprised to see the duo together, as some wondered if other BLACKPINK members were also with them. On the other hand, a group of fans were shocked that Jennie wasn’t in Korea.

Additionally, a different set of pictures of the hangout session revealed that YG choreographer Silvergun was also in attendance along with other Odd Atelier staff members. “They were cooking something good,” a fan tweeted on X, speculating Jennie Kim is potentially working on her next big project.

Elsewhere, a majority of BLACKPINK fans lost their calm after getting a better look at the South Korean singer’s outfit.” Jennie ruby out in west Hollywood in an alaïa leather jacket and acne studios pinstriped trousers. obsessed is an understatement,” someone tweeted.

“THE FIT??? JENNIE GIRL YOU BETTER POST IT,” another impassioned fan requested. And their wish ultimately came true. In addition to posting her snaps on Instagram, the rapper also took to her IG Stories to share other pictures of herself while confessing, “I miss you blinks (white heart emoji).”

What do we know about Sushi Park, the LA restaurant Jennie and BamBam visited?

As for what the humble setting of the West Hollywood celebrity hangout joint has to offer, The New York Times reported in February 2024, that the menu is “omakase style, which means the meal is left to the chef’s discretion, and, and regulars are, no doubt, familiar with the forceful sign that greets them out front: ‘Attention. No Takeout! No Salad! No Teriyaki, Tempura! No Trendy Sushi! No California Roll! No Spicy Tuna Roll! We serve only Traditional Sushi!’”

While celebrity outings at the restaurant have amplified the unassuming location’s mentions in the tabloids, Peter Park, Sushi Park’s chef and owner, deliberately abstains from becoming one under the spotlight. NYT further explained that their multiple requests for an interview were turned down as the restaurant said in a text, “Our current focus is deeply committed to our regular customers, and we wish to concentrate our efforts on providing them with the best service and experience.”