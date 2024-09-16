Ateez re-enters Billboard World Albums chart; Stray Kids vacates leading spot for Le Sserafim. See Top 15 ranks

After a six-week winning streak at the top of Billboard’s World Albums chart, Stray Kids relinquished their leading spot. The JYP Entertainment boy group’s latest mini album, “ATE,” now ranks #2 in its seventh week on the top-charting roster, according to the latest Billboard update following the week’s culmination on September 14. Stray Kids' ATE slipped to #2 and made way for LE SSERAFIM's Crazy to debut at the top of the Billboard World Albums chart in the week concluding on September 14.

HYBE Labels’ LE SSERAFIM swooped in for the dominating post with its new mini album, “CRAZY”, debuting at #1. The K-pop girl group’s newest musical offering also became their third album in a row to be included in Billboard 200’s Top 10.

KQ Entertainment’s ATEEZ was the only group from a non-Big-4 company to make it to the Top 15 roster this week. The eight-member boy band’s inclusion marked a special re-entry of its tenth mini-album, “Golden Hour: Part 1,” at #15, extending its 13th non-consecutive week journey.

Also read | NewJeans slips out of Top 30 Girl Group Brand ranks, fans blame HYBE; aespa leads the pack for 3rd consecutive week

HYBE Labels' artists (excluding some exceptions) led the chart this week

All other musical releases listed in the Top 15 World Albums chart came from one or the other HYBE Labels artist. Trailing behind Stray Kids, BTS’ Jimin took third place for his solo album “MUSE.” This marked its seventh week on these rankings. Jimin’s “MUSE” also became his first solo album to stay on the Billboard 200 chart for seven weeks.

ENHYPEN’s “Romance: Untold,” released in July 2024, stood at #4 in its eighth week. BTS’ unbelievable trajectory on the World Albums chart continued in its 117th week as the global sensation’s 2022 anthology album, “Proof,” rose to #7.

Although primarily dominated by boy groups, the World Albums chart made way for SM Entertainment’s aespa as the third girl group in the Top 15, all thanks to their first regular album, “Armageddon,” coming in at #9 for its 15th week.

Also read | Seventeen swoops in for the big win ahead of Jeonghan's enlistment; BTS closes Top 5 Sept Boy Group brand value rankings

Like ATEEZ’s latest album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “minisode 3: TOMORROW” jumped back into the race again at #11 for its 21st non-consecutive week. NewJeans’ “Get Up” sat #14 in its 58th week.