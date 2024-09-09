aespa make history at The Fact Music Awards 2024; BTS' V, NewJeans, Stray Kids and others announced winners
K-pop girl groups seize Day 1 and 2 at The Fact Music Awards 2024 in Japan. Check out the complete winners list here.
The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2024 was a two-day event (September 8-9) at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. This year's event, as always, accorded well-deserved Hallyu contributors, with loyal hosts Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo returning to helm the main show.
NewJeans turned out to be a big winner of the night, taking home five trophies on Day 2 of TMAs. On top of that, aespa swept the second day of the prestigious award series by snagging three trophies, becoming the first female artist ever to win the Grand Prize at The Fact Music Awards.
Here is the complete list of winners from Day 1 and Day 2.
Winners Of 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 1
Fan N Star Choice Award (Group): PLAVE
Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong
Angel N Star Award: Lim Young Woong
Hot Potential: woo!ah! and YOUNG POSSE
Next Leader Award: TWS
Four Star Award: Stray Kids
Hottest Award: NEXZ
Today's Choice Award: TWS
Global Generation Award: Kep1er
Global Hot Trend Award: EVNNE and n.SSign
Hot Stage of the Year: Kim Jae Joong
Best Music (Summer): Lim Young Woong
Best Music (Spring): BTS' V
Best Music (Winter): Lim Young Woong
BONSANG - Artist of the Year:
- TWS (Day 1)
- NiziU (Day 1)
- Kim Jae Joong (Day 1)
- aespa (Day 2)
- ITZY (Day 2)
- JO1 (Day 2)
- NewJeans (Day 2)
Winners Of 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 2
Worldwide Icon Award: NewJeans
Next Leader Award: NCT WISH
Listeners' Choice Award: aespa
Hottest Award: UNIS
Global Hot Trend: KISS OF LIFE and xikers
Global Generation Award: &TEAM
TMA Popularity Award: NewJeans
Today's Choice Award: UNIS
World Best Performer Award: ITZY and NewJeans
Musinsa Popularity Award: NewJeans
DAESANG - Grand Prize: aespa
