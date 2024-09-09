aespa make history at The Fact Music Awards 2024; BTS' V, NewJeans, Stray Kids and others announced winners

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2024 was a two-day event (September 8-9) at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. This year's event, as always, accorded well-deserved Hallyu contributors, with loyal hosts Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo returning to helm the main show. aespa is the first female artist to win Daesang (Grand Prize) at The Fact Music Awards 2024. Meanwhile, BTS' V snagged the Best Music (Spring) Award.

NewJeans turned out to be a big winner of the night, taking home five trophies on Day 2 of TMAs. On top of that, aespa swept the second day of the prestigious award series by snagging three trophies, becoming the first female artist ever to win the Grand Prize at The Fact Music Awards.

Here is the complete list of winners from Day 1 and Day 2.

Winners Of 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 1

Fan N Star Choice Award (Group): PLAVE

Fan N Star Choice Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong

Angel N Star Award: Lim Young Woong

Hot Potential: woo!ah! and YOUNG POSSE

Next Leader Award: TWS

Four Star Award: Stray Kids

Hottest Award: NEXZ

Today's Choice Award: TWS

Global Generation Award: Kep1er

Global Hot Trend Award: EVNNE and n.SSign

Hot Stage of the Year: Kim Jae Joong

Best Music (Summer): Lim Young Woong

Best Music (Spring): BTS' V

Best Music (Winter): Lim Young Woong

BONSANG - Artist of the Year:

TWS (Day 1)

NiziU (Day 1)

Kim Jae Joong (Day 1)

aespa (Day 2)

ITZY (Day 2)

JO1 (Day 2)

NewJeans (Day 2)

Winners Of 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 2

Worldwide Icon Award: NewJeans

Next Leader Award: NCT WISH

Listeners' Choice Award: aespa

Hottest Award: UNIS

Global Hot Trend: KISS OF LIFE and xikers

Global Generation Award: &TEAM

TMA Popularity Award: NewJeans

Today's Choice Award: UNIS

World Best Performer Award: ITZY and NewJeans

Musinsa Popularity Award: NewJeans

DAESANG - Grand Prize: aespa