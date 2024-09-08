BTS’ RM lands his first-ever Spotify global top 10 spot as Neva Play’s ‘paved the way’ roars on trend

BTS’ RM is basking in the success of his latest collaboration with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song has taken the world by storm, racking up impressive Spotify streaming numbers on its debut day. This viral success has catapulted RM to the top 10 of the music platform’s global chart, marking a first for his solo career. The track is making waves across global music charts, including iTunes and Oricon. BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion release Neva Play.(Instagram)

BTS RM scores first ever Spotify global Top 10

RM and Megan Thee Stallion released their highly anticipated collaboration, Neva Play, on September 6. The song in no time climbed to the #10 spot on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart, recording 4.5 million streams, the platform announced on Saturday. This achievement marks RM's highest solo entry on the chart. The track also marks Megan’s second collaboration with BTS, following her remix of their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit Butter.

RM’s ‘Paved the Way,’ goes viral

RM's line from Neva Play that's stuck in people's heads has led to a lot of chatter on social media. The part where he says, "For Asia, man we paved the way," has gone viral, showing just how big BTS is in the music world, especially for Asian artists. Fans rallied behind the rapper expressing their admiration for his honesty and humility, pointing out that BTS has consistently downplayed their achievements. However, this verse indeed serves as a powerful reminder of their groundbreaking impact.

One Twitter user commented, "These men have been thoughtfully humble for years. It's about time they start claiming it." Another fan agreed, "AND HE'LL SAY IT AGAIN."

Neva Play tops iTunes, Oricon etc

Not just on Spotify, RM's recent release, has already hit the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 87 regions worldwide according to Sports Trends. The list includes the United States, Germany, and Canada, among others. Additionally, the track soared to No. 2 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan (dated September 6). In the song, one can only see RM in an animated version while Megan takes the spotlight in red.

The release follows Megan Thee Stallion’s third album, “Megan,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after its release on June 28. The BTS member is currently serving in the South Korean military alongside 5 other members including Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook. The oldest member Jin recently made a comeback after the completion of his service.