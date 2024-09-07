Byeon Woo Seok swamped with casting offers despite controversy as Lovely Runner hits jackpot: ‘intense competition'

Despite his long career in the industry, it is fair to say that Byeon Woo Seok truly achieved global recognition with the K-drama Lovely Runner, whose popularity shows no signs of waning. The time-slip drama has made a remarkable impact on his career, leading to a flood of casting offers. Byeon Woo Seok gains global fame from K-drama Lovely Runner, leading to an influx of casting offers. (Pic-tvN)

According to an insider, Byeon Woo Seok is now inundated with casting offers, reflecting the intense competition among production companies to capitalize on his success and skyrocketing popularity with Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok flooded with casting offers

On September 6, JTBC reported that Byeon Woo Seok is receiving numerous script offers, citing an insider. His involvement in a project guarantees a broadcast slot, as audiences are eager to see him in lead roles. The report also noted that some of the roles being offered have huge age gaps that don’t align with his actual age, but producers are willing to adjust their scripts if he agrees to take on the role. “competition to sign him is intense in this challenging scheduling environment.”

Also read: YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's dramatic 250 pound weight loss in just 7 months leaves internet baffled

Aftel slaying the role of fictional K-pop boy band member Sunjae, the actor recently appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, where he discussed the offers he is currently receiving. These offers are 10 to 20 times more than what he used to get and span almost all genres.

Byeon Woo Seok in no rush to sign a deal

According to the report, the star of Strong Girl Nam Soon is not rushing to accept any drama or film offers at the moment. Instead of jumping on appealing offers quickly, he is taking a careful approach by engaging with his international fans, attending various events, and appearing in advertisements while preparing for his next steps.

Additionally, if producers wish to cast Woo Seok in a lead role, the script must align with his standards and criteria. Following the success of Lovely Runner, the actor has shared his goal to constantly refine his skills, striving to present roles that he feels proud of and that resonate with viewers.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez slays racy skin-baring dress at TIFF 2024 as Ben Affleck avoids any ‘awkward run-ins’

The production company's insider told the Korean media outlet, “It appears that Byeon Woo Seok is seeking a director who can help him address his weaknesses through their guidance. It wouldn’t be surprising if one of the leading directors takes on his next project.”

Beyon Woo Seok recently made headlines with a special appearance in the tvN x TVING drama No Gain No Love, starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae. His portrayal of a cold, expressionless part-time left fans thrilled, who are now eager to see him take on the lead role in a classic cold-hearted CEO love story.