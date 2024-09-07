Netflix's The Frog, tvN's No Gain No Love advance on buzzworthy K-drama chart; Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae finally listed

The Frog, starring Go Min Si in the lead and EXO's Chanyeol in the supporting cast, debuted on the K-drama buzzworthy chart last week at #3. In the final week of August, Netflix's original thriller series held its post as one of the most attention-grabbing recent South Korean premieres. The Frog and No Gain No Love were big winners on the buzzworthy chart in the fifth and final week of August.

Making a name for herself on the performers of the week list, Go Min Si of Sweet Home fame again firmly clung to her spot. The 29-year-old actress' impressive showmanship in The Frog earned her great praise on social media, and she also made gains on other K-drama performers in the buzzworthiness department. Having first found a spot for herself on the weekly buzzworthy performers list curated by Good Data Corporation's FUNdex at #8, she soared to fifth place this time.

According to the ‘K-Content Online BuzzWorthiness’ chart's latest update on September 3, Good Partner and Love Next Door led the way in their consecutive winning streaks.

Also read | Deepfake mayhem: Squid Game 2 actor Park Gyu Young is the latest target of disturbing South Korean porn scandal

tvN's No Gain No Love, starring Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae, Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi, had settled as an underrated August premiere. Ditching its weeks-long chart-closing ranks, the romantic comedy title soared to fourth place. Simultaneously, K-drama leads Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae also finally found a spot on the performers list at #4 and #10, respectively.

New premieres on buzzworthy K-drama rankings

Pachinko Season 2 dipped to #9 this week, following its debut at #8 in the fourth week of August.

TVING's Queen Woo, starring Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Jeong Yu Mi, Lee So Hyuk and Kim Mi Yeol, made its debut on the buzzworthiness rankings (TV-OTT) at #5. International audiences can stream the historical drama on Viu and Paramount+ in selected regions.

Most-watched K-dramas on Netflix this week

Three K-dramas stood out on Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list from August 26 to September 1.

Also read | Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears' cast members, aespa, Day6 and others crowned winners at 2024 Brand of the Year Awards

Ranking fourth, Netflix original series The Frog listed 29,500,000 hours viewed in its second consecutive week on the Top 10 chart, garnering 3.8 million views this week. Trailing behind it, Love Next Door stretched its three-week streak, listing 22,200,000 hours viewed. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's rom-com show amassed 3.7 million views. Meanwhile, JTBC drama Romance in the House took eighth place on Netflix's Global Top 10 TV chart in its fourth week. With a listing of 12,200,000 hours viewed, it gained 1.5 million views in the final week of August.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 5 of August

TV-OTT TV 1. Good Partner 1. Good Partner 2. Love Next Door 2. Love Next Door 3. The Frog 3. No Gain No Love 4. No Gain No Love 4. Romance in the House 5. The Queen ‘Woo’ 5. Your Honor 6. Romance in the House 6. Black Out 7. Your Honor 7. Beauty and Mr Romantic 8. Black Out 8. Suji & Uri 9. Pachinko Season 2 9. Perfect Family 10. The Tyrant 10. Bad Memory Eraser

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 5 of August