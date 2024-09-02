Netflix's Love Next Door hits new ratings peak as Jung Hae In shines; Romance in the House holds steady

From childhood rivals to adult lovers, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's on-screen chemistry in Love Next Door has K-drama lovers hooked to their screens. The show which follows the story of two successful individuals living on opposite sides of the world, has achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. Netflix's Love Next Door hits new ratings peak(Netflix)

At the same time, the show Romance in the House keeps pulling in audiences with its sweet story about flawed people coming together to create a family and chasing the idea of ideal love. The show hasn't lost its appeal, top spots in the weekly K-drama charts.

K-drama weekly ratings

Love Next Door records new rating high

On August 1, tvN’s new show featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min claimed the top spot in its time slot after rolling out its 6th episode, achieving an impressive nationwide rating of 6.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This marks a new personal best for the series. The show stars Jung So Min as Bae Seok-ryu, a businesswoman who returns to South Korea to rebuild her life, while Jung Hae In plays Choi Seung Hyo, a rising star in the architectural world.

Love Next Door climbs Netflix chart

For global fans, the show is available for streaming on OTT giant Netflix, which boasts a large content library of K-dramas. Love Next Door is currently sitting at Number 2 in Netflix's non-English category for two consecutive weeks, with 14,800,000 hours viewed. Following it is The Frog, another South Korean thriller and psychological show. Romance in the House, meanwhile, holds the Number 5 position with 10,500,000 hours viewed.

Romance in the House holds steady in ratings

JTBC's Romance in the House has seen a surge in popularity, with its latest episode reaching an average nationwide rating of 4.2%. The series, led by Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, and Choi Min Ho, tells the heartfelt story Byeon Moo Jin, a man who went bankrupt and divorced his wife years ago. Now, a multi-billionaire, Byeon Moo Jin unexpectedly reappears in the lives of his daughter, Byeon Mi Re, and his ex-wife, Geum Ae Yeon, after fourteen years of absence.

Channel A's new show, Cinderella at 2AM, got a nationwide rating of just 0.5 percent for its fourth episode, while TV Chosun's DNA Lover kept up its usual average of 0.6 percent from the night before. But, the clear winner of the night was KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic, which kept its top spot as the most-watched show on Sunday, hitting an impressive nationwide rating of 18.6 percent.