Song Hye Kyo's cameo confirmed for close friend Suzy's All The Love You Wish For K-drama, also starring Kim Woo Bin

In May, Netflix announced that All the Love You Wish For, the fantasy rom-com starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, was officially in the works. The Korean drama is already one of the most anticipated releases, with several other beloved and familiar names in the cast and crew roster. The Glory star Song Hye Kyo is confirmed to make a special appearance in Netflix K-dram All the Love You Wish For, which reunites Uncontrollably Fond costars Kim Woo Bin and Suzy.(Instagram/Netflix)

On September 1, K-drama fans were treated to another good news related to the series, confirming star-studded special appearances. Per South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea, highly sought-after The Glory star Song Hye Kyo and Kim Ji Hoon of Love to Hate You fame will reportedly join the romantic comedy as cameos. This news comes well ahead of any confirmations of the premiere date being rolled out by the global streamer.

Numerous reunions on the set of All the Love You Wish For K-drama

It comes as no surprise that All the Love You Wish For will soon be credited to legendary screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. Her reputation precedes her name, considering her contribution to iconic shows like The Glory, The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Descendants of the Sun and Secret Garden.

Even if so briefly, the upcoming Netflix series will reunite her with Song Hye Kyo after their impressive partnership in The Glory and Descendants of the Sun. The 42-year-old Full House actress is also a good friend of Bae Suzy.

According to the latest report, Kim Ji Hoon's filming schedule for the Netflix K-drama wrapped recently. Meanwhile, The Glory actress is flying to Dubai to hold her end of the deal.

More about All the Love You Wish For

These cameo confirmations have only fanned the excitement surrounding the show's premiere. Chicken Nugget's director, Lee Byeong Heon, is helming All the Love You Wish For under the production banner of Haw & Dam Pictures. Alongside Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin (My Dearest), Noh Steve Sang Hyun aka Steve Noh (Pachinko), Ko Kyu Phil, and Lee Zoo Young are taking on supporting roles.

The much-awaited Netflix original series celebrates Uncontrollably Fond costars Kim Woo Bin and Suzy's reunion after seven years. While the former plays “a genie who awakens after a thousand years,” the latter leads as Ka Young, “his new impassive master.” Combine the mayhem created by the duo with Lee Byeong Heon's directing chops, and you get the thrilling package of “magical mishaps and heartfelt moments.”