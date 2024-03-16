K-drama Chicken Nugget early reviews: Ryu Seung Ryong's absurd natural comedy tickles viewers

Chicken Nugget (닭강정) is a 10-episode comedy mystery that premiered on Netflix on March 15, 2024. Starring Ryu Seung Ryong (Moving) and Ahn Jae Hong (Reply 1988), the South Korean drama is based on a Naver webtoon. Centred around a father's comical chase after his daughter mysteriously transforms into a chicken nugget, it has been written and directed by Lee Byeong Heon (Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic) and features several special appearances, including the most significant extended cameo of Kim Yoo Jung. Chicken Nugget early reviews.(Netflix)

About Chicken Nugget Kdrama

Choi Min Ah (Kim Yoo Jung) mistakenly enters a new mysterious machine and accidentally turns into a chicken nugget. Eventually, her father, Choi Seon Man (ryu Seong Ryong) and his intern Go Baek Joong (Ahn Jae Hong), who also has feelings for her, do everything in their capacity to reinstate the status quo. However, the journey ahead is ridden with unexpected turns and secrets.

Chicken Nugget Review

After the first viewing of the drama series, viewers have registered some firmly positive and enthusiastic responses to the new Netflix project. With a shorter runtime and lesser episode count, the Ryu Seung Ryong starrer drama is an appropriate watchlist recommendation for all those who have qualms with longer-running seasons. Moreover, with all episodes dropping on the same day, it offers an even more accessible and quicker viewing experience.

One of the most common takeaways from the series is that viewers enjoyed their time through this new experience, which essentially made room for a “short fun silly little unserious drama." Lee Byeong Heon has created his own little meta-universe, dropping several popular K-drama references throughout the show. Characters are seen tuning into his 2019 series Be Melodramatic. Some scenes are shaped into parodies of Western content, such as Game of Thrones and Interstellar. Whimsical references to BTS' music cheer up the mood, while a Cha Eun Woo name-drop amid all the comical chaos tickles the funny bone.

Despite Kim Yoo Jung merely stepping out for an extended cameo role in the series, her relationship with Ryu Seong Ryong's character makes for a heart-tugging father-daughter dynamic. As always, the My Demon star stole the spotlight as a visual delight. However, what ultimately took the cake was Ryu Seung Ryong's onscreen partnership with Ahn Jae Hong. Their ludicrously amusing crossing of paths has already got fans rooting for them to clinch trophies during the award season. Ryu Seung Ryong's return to the fatherly domain after his similar role in the Disney+ action series Moving has reminded fans of his underrated brilliance.

Even though the series was primarily billed as a comedy rollercoaster that instantly won over the audience, its emotional edges equally left an impression. Putting all technical and convoluted criticisms aside, the lighthearted and unserious watch undoubtedly makes for a stress-busting watch this weekend. The A-list cameos throughout the journey were majorly a callout to the director's previous works, which became just as much of an enthralling subject of online discussions.

Chicken Nugget cameos

Park Jin Young (Got7's Jinyoung)

Jung Ho Yeon

Jeon Yeo Been and Son Suk Ku (through Be Melodramatic scenes played on the TV)

Ko Chang Seok

Moon Sang Hoon

Yoo Seung Mok

Kim Tae Hoon

Hwang Mi Young

Kim Nam Hee

Yang Hyun Min

Heo Joon Suk

Park Hyung Soo

Lee Joo Bin

K-drama Chicken Nugget reviewed by the internet:

“OKAY I JUST FINISHED WATCHING ALL THE EPISODES OF CHICKEN NUGGET… it's not just comedy, it will make you cry too… its so good”

“Ryu seung ryong and his duality that's father give him any genre and he'll excel in it”

“The two people who love minah intern baek joong and her sweet daddy struggling to get her back ryu seung ryong and ahn jae hong are natural comedians”

“Their father and daughter moments made me emotional ngl”

“This drama is so unserious lol there are so many references in #ChickenNugget and the director promoting '' be melodramatic '' as he should it's indeed a gem and a must watch”

“Best dad competition and father #ryuseungryong is always the winner”