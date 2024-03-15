Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo convicted of sexual misconduct

South Korean actor Oh Young Soo or O Yeong Su was found guilty of sexual misconduct in South Korea. He is famous for portraying Oh Il Nam in Squid Game and registering history as a Golden Globe winner when the K-drama series became a global sensation in 2021. However, he took a tumble soon after the series' success when a woman filed a complaint against the 79-year-old in December 2021. He was indicted on charges of indecent assault. Oh denied the charges, but as re-investigation commenced, all public advertisements in his name were taken down. On March 15, 2024, the case took another turn when Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch convicted him for the same reasons. Oh Young Soo, who played Player 001 or Oh Il Nam in Squid Game, has been convicted of sexual misconduct. A South Korean court indicted him on Friday, March 15.

As per the old complaint, Oh was charged for inappropriately touching a woman in Daegu and kissing her on the cheek in 2017. The South Korean actor has been ordered to attend a 40-hour sexual violence treatment programme, sentenced to zero to eight months in prison and a probation of two years. Charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, Oh has a week to appeal.

Response to Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo's conviction

South Korean media reports highlighted that he kept his head lowered throughout the hearing. Shortly after the trial, he quietly left the courthouse with plans to appeal. Since this case came to light, Oh was omitted from other casting recommendations. His controversial involvement in the case resulted in his part being edited out of an upcoming South Korean film.

Womenlink, a women's rights group, praised the court's decision of holding him accountable for his misconduct. "The defendant resembles other offenders of sexual violence in theatre in the past who tried to cover up their sexual violence as 'favour' and 'friendship'," the activists wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Although O Yeong Su's affiliation with the survival thriller series remains severed, the show has recently been entangled in other controversies due to some of its staff members' misconduct. The Emmy-winning series' sequel is set to launch on Netflix sometime in 2024. Read more about the Squid Game controversies here.