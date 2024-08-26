Weekend K-dramas: Love Next Door earns its best ratings; Beauty And Mr. Romantic leads, Cinderella 2 AM's slow start

KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic wins hearts and achieves its best-ever rating while topping this week's viewership rating. tvN's Love Next Door also achieves its personal highest rating, putting the show in good standing. K-drama posters: Love Next Door (left) and Beauty and Mr Romantic (right).

What are this week's viewership ratings for Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Love Next Door?

On August 25, Nielsen Korea reported that the viewership for Beauty and Mr. Romantic was up by 20 per cent for the first time. The show's performance also phenomenally jumped after the latest episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 20.5 per cent. The series has successfully sustained its position as the most-watched series in the fourth week of August.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic has also reached its personal highest rating in the demographic of viewers between ages 20 and 49, with an average rating of 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Love Next Door, which is available to watch on Netflix, recently released episode 4. It achieved its highest viewership rating, collecting a nationwide average of 6.6 per cent at the end of the week. This is significantly higher than last week’s score, which was 6.0 per cent.

Which other shows saw a rise and fall in their viewership ratings?

Channel A's Cinderella 2 AM has also seen a rise in ratings after its second episode aired this week. The show has gained a nationwide average of 0.8 per cent. After the release of its fourth episode, TV Chosun's ‘DNA Lover’ also attained a score of 0.8 per cent, which remained the same all of this week. Meanwhile, JTBC's ‘Romance in the House’ managed to climb the rating chart with approximately 5.2 per cent after its sixth episode aired on TV.

South Korea's favourite Good Partner successfully sustained viewership since last week's rating, an average of 17.7 per cent. However, this week, it has seen a slight decrease in the results, receiving a nationwide viewership of 17.2 per cent.

ENA's Your Honor, which had a 2.8 per cent rating last week, also saw a minor increase in this week's score, attaining 3.7 per cent for its new episode. MBC's Black Out managed to shoot up with a 4.4 per cent viewership. Lastly, Bad Memory Eraser, which was at 0.7 per cent last week, took a hit this week with an average of 0.4 per cent.