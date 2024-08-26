One Piece Chapter 1125: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1125.
One Piece is set to release the next chapter in the manga series. The manga focused on the wrap-up of the Egghead arc and the plot is tying all the loose ends before moving on to the next arc. Chapter 1124 the arc ended with drawing focus on the Straw Hats and Co. and it is only likely that Gorosei and Imu will be the highlight of the next chapter. The MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1125.
When will the One Piece Chapter 1125 be released?
As revealed by the official website of MANGA Plus, Chapter 1125 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 9 in Japan. The chapter will be accessible at midnight (JST) which means a weekend daytime release for most of the international fans. However, the time of release for countries can differ due to differences in regions. Fans of the manga can utilise the schedule given below to catch the chapter just in time.
Timezone
Local release time
Pacific Daylight Time
8 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time
11 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
British Summer Time
4 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
Central European Summer Time
5 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
Indian Standard Time
8:30 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
Philippine Standard Time
11 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024
Japanese Standard Time
12 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time
12:30 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024
Chapter 1125 will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.
What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1125?
Chapter 1125 is expected to be the last issue of the manga for now as the arc comes to an end and only a few things are left to be told. The chapter will focus on Imu and Gorosei as they discuss their failure following the events at the Egghead Island.
They will also discuss their next steps in general and regarding Luffy and Co. This is backed by Imu’s introduction where he was holding Luffy’s wanted poster indicating he has already taken an interest in him. It is possible, in the Elbaf arc, Gorosei specifically organised a rematch with Luffy against the Egghead Island arc.
