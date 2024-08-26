One Piece Chapter 1125: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One Piece is set to release the next chapter in the manga series. The manga focused on the wrap-up of the Egghead arc and the plot is tying all the loose ends before moving on to the next arc. Chapter 1124 the arc ended with drawing focus on the Straw Hats and Co. and it is only likely that Gorosei and Imu will be the highlight of the next chapter. The MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1125. One Piece Chapter 1125 will probably be the last issue in the manga for now. (@OPBR_official/X)

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen announces compilation film on Gojo’s Past arc as manga nears end

When will the One Piece Chapter 1125 be released?

As revealed by the official website of MANGA Plus, Chapter 1125 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 9 in Japan. The chapter will be accessible at midnight (JST) which means a weekend daytime release for most of the international fans. However, the time of release for countries can differ due to differences in regions. Fans of the manga can utilise the schedule given below to catch the chapter just in time.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024

Chapter 1125 will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Also Read: Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 release date and time: Does Ruby die? Here's what to expect

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1125?

Chapter 1125 is expected to be the last issue of the manga for now as the arc comes to an end and only a few things are left to be told. The chapter will focus on Imu and Gorosei as they discuss their failure following the events at the Egghead Island.

They will also discuss their next steps in general and regarding Luffy and Co. This is backed by Imu’s introduction where he was holding Luffy’s wanted poster indicating he has already taken an interest in him. It is possible, in the Elbaf arc, Gorosei specifically organised a rematch with Luffy against the Egghead Island arc.