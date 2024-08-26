Jujutsu Kaisen announces compilation film on Gojo’s Past arc as manga nears end

Jujutsu Kaisen recently shocked fans with the announcement of the manga’s end within the next five chapters. The fans were hoping for the author of the popular manga, Gege Akutami to announce a sequel but nothing of the sort has been confirmed yet. However, it revealed an upcoming film project which will be based on Satoru Gojo’s past arc which is considered to be one of the most impactful arcs of the series. The Jujtsu Kaisen film compilation will be released in Japan in 2025.(@JujutsuTwts)

Jujutsu Kaisen compilation film project

Among several announcements made related to the Jujutsu Kaisen series at the Juju Fest 2024 on Sunday, August 25, one was of the series getting a compilation film in 2025. The compilation film will include the Hidden Inventory arc popularly known as Gojo’s past arc because of its significance in the series. The aforementioned arc was also adapted in the first few episodes of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s sequel.

At the event, it was also revealed that the anime will join hands with MBS Anime Fest scheduled for January 18, 2025. There will be other series at the event as well such as Windbreaker and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury, as reported by Sportskeeda.

What is Hidden Inventory/Gojo’s Past arc about?

The arc is most prominent in the series it paved the way for the future events of the series. The arc’s primary focus is young Gojo and Geto who are on a mission to save Rika Amnai so that she can be the next Star Plasma Vessel. The arc also introduces Toji Fushigro to fans who is another impactful character and solely responsible for Gojo’s enlightenment. It was Toji’s act of killing Riko which led Gojo to the awakening of his greater strengths and Geto to a darker path in life.

Where to watch the Hidden Inventory/Gojo’s Past?

While there’s time for the release of the Hidden Inventory arc compilation film, Studio MAPPA animated the arc in five episodes. The episodes are available to stream on streaming giants such as Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside the anime’s two seasons in English sub and dub.

Jujutsu Kiasen season 2 ended with the finale of the Shibuya Incident arc and announced Culling Games as the next arc to be followed in season 3.