My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15: Ecaxt release date, time and more

The anime adaptation of popular manga, My Hero Academia, is all set to release the next episode in the series. The anime is currently in the seventh season and the next episode will be Episode 15. The previous episode gave fans a satisfactory battle between Spinner and Mezo Shoji as the former led a mutant revolution under the influence of All For One (AFO). The mutants followed Spinner as they were tired of being shunned and pitied by the world for their appearance. Fans also got a deeper understanding of Koji Koda’s past and the depth of his character along with Shoji. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 will be released on Saturday, August 31.(@MHAOfficial/X)

Also Read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14: Exact release date, time and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 will be released on Saturday, August 31, 2024 (JST) according to the information revealed on the anime’s official website. The episode will be released at 5:30 am (JST) in Japan which will result in a daytime release in most of the other countries. The next episode will be simulcasted around the world and international fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, the latest episode will be streamed with a delay of an hour from its release time in Japan. The exact time of release may differ from country to country due to the time difference in the regions. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the latest episode in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 01:30 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 04:30 am Saturday August 31, 2024 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Central European Time 10:30 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 03:00 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Philippine Time 05:30 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 05:30 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time 07:00 pm Saturday August 31, 2024

Also Read: Marvel's favourite actors making their MCU returns: Robert Downey Jr., Elizabeth Olsen, James Spader and others

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. International fans can enjoy the new episode of the anime on streaming platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Also Read: ‘Insane crossover’: K-pop stars 2ne1, NewJeans, aespa, Treasure attend Kanye West's Vultures 2 concert in Korea

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15?

Season 7 Episode 15 will pick up the story from Chapter 372 of the manga where Spinner came across Kurogiri. The episode will also delve into a brief flashback of the villain’s past while mayhem ensues in the present between the angry mutant mob and the Heroes. Fans might also witness the heartbreaking interaction between Present Mic and Kurogiri and the episode will end with a teaser of the rematch between Dabi vs Shoto Todoroki.