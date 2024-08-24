Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14: Exact release date, time and more

The popular manga series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is all set to release the next chapter. To recap, the previous chapter revealed that Boruto and Kashin Koji first met during the time skip in a flashback. The Jiraiya clone teamed up with Boruto to stop the Ten-Tails as he revealed his Prescience ability. At present in the manga, Konohamaru arrested Boruto to interrogate and extract information from him. Boruto: : Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 will be released on Septemeber 21 (JST).(Viz.com)

Also Read: One Piece season 2 casts British-Indian Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton for THIS interesting role

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 release date and time

The next chapter of the manga will be released after a couple of weeks on Saturday, September 21, (JST). The chapter will be released at midnight in Japan. This will translate into a daytime release for international fans. The chapter will be released on Friday, September 20. However, the time of release can differ for international fans. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest chapter just in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Friday September 20 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Friday September 20 British Summer Time 4 pm Friday September 20 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Friday September 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Friday September 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Friday September 20 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Saturday September 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday September 21

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: BTS' Suga bows in apology to fans during DUI police questioning: Video surfaces

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14?

Konohamaru was unaware of Eida’s Omnipotence switch while both Shikamaru and Ino knew about it which could lead to some amusing exchanges in the next chapter. While the chances of the following development are low, Koji might invade the Hidden Leaf Village to rescue Boruto. The manga will also reveal the Divine Tree which will finally disclose the name of the character which had been bitten by Claw Grimes.