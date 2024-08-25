Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 release date and time: Does Ruby die? Here's what to expect

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Oshi no Ko manga series] Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 is set to arrive in first week of September

The next chapter of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's famed manga series Oshi no Ko is set to arrive next month. This is due to a one-week break in the manga's release schedule. In the previous issue, fans saw the B-Komachi live tour reaching its final performance. Due to Niino's unexpected move on Christmas Day, the anticipation for Chapter 159 is at an all-time high. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 release date and time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 5, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Wednesday for audiences in the US. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 am September 4 Wednesday CDT 10:00 am September 4 Wednesday EDT 11:00 am September 4 Wednesday GMT 3:00 pm September 4 Wednesday IST 8:30 pm September 4 Wednesday ACST 12:30 am September 5 Thursday

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 159?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter online on official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, it is important to note that only the first three and the latest three chapters are free to read. If you wish to read the entire series, you must opt for a premium membership. You can access the Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 on both the platform's website and application.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 159?

In the previous chapter, fans saw an unexpected moment when Niino stabbed Ruby on Christmas morning. Following the intense cliffhanger, the next chapter is expected to pick up right after that and reveal what happened to Ruby in the aftermath of the attack. As her death has not been confirmed, there might be a glimmer of hope for fans. Hence, the highlight of Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 is most likely whether she survived the attack.