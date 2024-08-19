Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, recap and more

Character rivalries in Oshi no Ko Season 2 are helping bridge the gap between the fascinating highlights of the shonen category with a more mature conversation on the seine side. Season 2 Episode 7 debuted on Wednesday, August 14, making room for character arcs to set in. Digging deeper into the professional and personal feud between Akane and Kana, the anime's layered storytelling is granted a heartfelt round of applause. Oshi no Ko anime poster

Not only did this style help establish humane dynamics shared between various characters, but it also helped fans see Akane's good-hearted side.

The weekly series is indubitably doing well, especially in Asia countries—Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan—and is charting high on Netflix's top 10 rankings. According to the streamer's latest data, Oshi no Ko Season 2 took second place on the Top 10 TV chart in Japan from August 5 to 11.

The ongoing season is reportedly listed for 13 episodes, and GEMM’s “Fatale” serves as the show’s opening theme this time. On the other hand, Hitsujibungaku's “Burning” is the new season’s ending song. The upcoming episode will be the overall 19th entry of the series after last week's “Solar” or “Sun” episode.

Oshi no Ko’s official plotline reads:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

Continuing the new chapter's storyline that kicked off with the anticipated Season 2 premiere on July 3, the overall Episode 19 of Oshi no Ko will be released on August 21, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST.

As for the new episode’s streaming premiere in other timezones, check out the schedule below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Wednesday, August 21, at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Wednesday, August 21, at 10 am

British Summer Time: Wednesday, August 21, at 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, August 21, at 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, August 21, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8?

In Japan, Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, Television Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and other local television networks.

It can also be streamed on ABEMA, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and other platforms in selected regions.

However, the international streaming window is relatively small for viewers, who can tune into the series only on HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 7 recap

The latest Oshi no Ko anime episode was centred around all kinds of rivalries – from Melt Narushima and Kamishida facing off against each other in the Tokyo Blade stage play to Akane Kurokawa's determination to defeat Kana Arima.

Primarily focussing on Akane Kurokawa's standalone story, the “Sun” episode slows things down instead of fleshing out the grand scheme involving every character on the roster. With two episodes leaning towards Akane's narrative, the stage has been set for the upcoming offering to further expand upon the pressing rivalry of the series.

Oshi no Ko Episode 18's official description (literal translation) reads: “When she was young, Akane admired Kana and jumped into the world of acting. However, she faced a harsh reality there... Since then, Akane has continued to work hard. And finally, the long-awaited head-on battle has come!”