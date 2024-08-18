New anime announced: Witch Watch slated for 2025 premiere | Watch trailer

The Witch Watch TV adaptation is officially going to make our screens sparkle with anime magic next year. In the works at Bilbury Animation Studio, the series is based on Kenta Shinohara's Weekly Shonen Jump manga. Witch Watch anime adaptation will premiere in April 2025.(Bilbury Animation Studio)

An official website and X, formerly Twitter, account also launched today in addition to a key visual and a teaser trailer captivating the audience ahead of the anticipated premiere.

The comedy series is set to star some familiar voice actors, with Rina Kawaguchi of Kizuna no Allele taking the lead as Nico Wakatsuki. Other cast members include Ryota Suzuki (Ryusei in Dr Stone) voicing Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasaki (Will in Wistoria: Wand and Sword) taking on the role of Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero) as Keigo Magami and Tomori Kusunoki (Shizuka in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) voicing Nemu Miyao.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You creative Hiroshi Ikehata directs the series, with Yukari Hashimoto handling the music alongside Deko Akao helming the series composition and Haruko Izuka taking charge of the character designs.

With the English version of the Witch Watch manga available on VIZ Media, the publisher describes the series:

“Morihito Otogi’s family is descended from a long line of ogre familiars, and he has the inhuman strength to prove it. One day, his father comes to him with the life-changing news that he is to become the familiar of his childhood friend, the teenage witch Nico.

"He is to live under the same roof with her and protect her from anything and anyone that may attempt to harm her. Meanwhile, Nico is excited to get to live with the love of her life, even if her crush is one-sided—Morihito is so serious about his duties to protect her that any romance is going to be an uphill battle. But he has every reason to be serious, as Nico has a prophecy of doom hanging over her head!”

Watch the Witch Watch teaser trailer

The series is set to premiere in April 2025. More details are yet to follow.

In another related news, Weekly Shonen Jump will broadcasting its third “press release” on Monday, August 19. Beknownst to fans, the first such event announced Sakamoto Days anime adaptation, whereas the second one disclosed details about the My Hero Academia manga ending news.

Fans are already wondering if the Monday event will reveal some new cards up the publisher's sleeve, or if they'll be treated to the same Witch Watch anime news again