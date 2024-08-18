My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14: Exact release date, time and more

While the manga of the popular anime, My Hero Academia, ended with 430 chapters after a decade-long run, the anime series is still running. After a week’s break in between the episode broadcast due to the Olympics on TV, the next episode is here. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 will stream on Crunchyroll.(@MHAOfficial/X)

To recap the previous episode, Deku arrived at the Coffin in the Sky for the most awaited battle with Shigaraki/AFO. Deku came better prepared than last time as he expertly used all the One for All powers to defeat Shigaraki/AFO.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 will be released on Saturday, August 24, 2024 (JST) according to the information revealed on the anime’s official website. The next episode will be simulcasted around the world and international fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

However, the platform streams the latest episode with a delay of an hour after the time of its release in Japan. The precise time of release may differ from country to country due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the latest episode in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 01:30 am Saturday August 24, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 04:30 am Saturday August 24, 2024 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday August 24, 2024 Central European Time 10:30 am Saturday August 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 03:00 pm Saturday August 24, 2024 Philippine Time 05:30 pm Saturday August 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 05:30 pm Saturday August 24, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time 07:00 pm Saturday August 24, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. International fans can enjoy the new episode of the anime on streaming platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14?

The focus so far was on Shigaraki/AFO and confusion ensued with the Deku being separated from his battle area. But with Deku returning to where he should be, things are turning around for the Heroes. Now the next episode will sideline AFO/Shigaraki and will focus on Spinner and the mutants. The giant Villain followed by the angry mutants will give the Heroes a tough time defending Kurogiri. This will also be a moment for Mezo Shoji to stand out.