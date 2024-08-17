Attack on Titan: The Last Attack release date announced. Watch visual trailer

Attack on Titan’s official website has revealed that Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters will be merged into a colossal anime. A teaser trailer has already been released for the upcoming project and fans can’t wait for more. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack (Instagram )

The film has been directed by Japan’s Yuichiro Hayashi, who commented, “I originally drew the storyboards with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.” The director also mentioned that the visuals have been adjusted for the theatrical release of the series.

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack is expected to compile both segments of Attack on Titan The Final Chapters into a 145-minute film. The film's score will be Linked Horizon’s “To You 2,000… or 20,000 Years From Now…,” which directly references the movie's plot. It has been disclosed that the audio has also been upgraded to a 5.1ch surround soundscape.

Attack on Titan final movie release date

Studio MAPPA has revealed that the animated film will be released on November 8, 2024, in Japan. The anime is inspired by Hajime Isayama’s manga series and started streaming in 2013 by WIT Studio. Its production was later taken over by MAPPA Studio, which has handled animation of the series since season 4.

In 2015, the series was adapted into a live-action Japanese film, starring the famous Haruma Miura and a Hollywood adaptation film has also been announced. Hajime’s manga Titan was also a massive success, it made 140 million sales worldwide. Now, fans have high expectations from the upcoming anime film, hoping it will break the box office.

Anime site Crunchyroll is streaming Part 1 of the animation. Its description reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”