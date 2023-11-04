Throwback to when creator Hajime Isayama apologized for Attack on Titan ending

The highly anticipated finale of the anime sensation "Attack on Titan" has left fans buzzing with both excitement and controversy. The series, which has captivated audiences since its debut in 2013, took a surprising twist in its final moments, leaving viewers divided. Creator Hajime Isayama, who made his first-ever appearance in the United States at the 2022 Anime NYC, found himself facing a wave of nerves as he met his fans.

Addressing the controversy head-on, Isayama publicly apologized for the ending during a panel at the convention.

“I am aware that the ending of Attack on Titan was quite controversial. I am open to receiving people’s honest opinions. However, I would appreciate it if you’d be kind to me,” Isayama humbly stated, acknowledging the mixed reactions from fans.

Isayama, who had always been anxious about the fate of the series, revealed his initial doubts during the convention. “I still have my doubts within myself if I did it right. I still struggle with this point, and I'm really sorry about it,” he confessed, reflecting on the challenges he faced while crafting the conclusion.

Despite his concerns, fans rallied around the manga creator, expressing their support and appreciation for the bold narrative choices. Many attendees at the panel showered Isayama with praise, with some even shouting their approval for the series' ending. Isayama, visibly moved by the overwhelming support, expressed his gratitude to the fans.

“When I was carrying those heavy feelings and was in a rut for a long time until about yesterday, I had signings and got to talk to fans one-on-one, and many told me the ending was awesome. Those kind words really hit me, and I feel great gratitude to come to NYC and to meet you all. It was a great experience for me,” Isayama shared, his gratitude evident in his words.

As the controversy rages on, one thing remains clear – Attack on Titan has left an indelible mark on the anime landscape, provoking passionate discussions and cementing its legacy as a series that dared to challenge conventions, even in its final moments.

