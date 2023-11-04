Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager voice actor bit his own hand in intense recording!

For a decade, fans of Attack on Titan have been captivated by the show's intense characters and the tough decisions they face. However, what many may not realize is the depth of dedication and emotion that the actors invest in bringing these characters to life. English voice actors Trina Nishimura, who voices Mikasa, and Bryce Papenbrook, who lends his voice to Eren Yeager, recently shared their intense experiences at New York Comic Con, marking a milestone as the English dub of the series hits its ten-year mark. Fans eagerly await English release of Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 in 2024.(MAPPA)

Papenbrook, a fan of the series even before his role, discussed the challenges of portraying Eren Yeager, a character as complex as he is intense. Papenbrook's commitment to his performance led him to physically embody Eren's struggles; during a recording session, he bit his own hand so hard that he bruised it to capture the character's transformation into a Titan. In another session, he unhinged his jaw to convey Eren's pain authentically.

"It's worth it for this show to go to those dark places," Papenbrook expressed passionately. "I love that I get to play Eren in so many different ways."

Nishimura, who initially felt intimidated by Papenbrook's dedication, found inspiration in his intensity. She recalled a particularly emotional scene where Mikasa grapples with a life-altering decision. Nishimura poured her heart into the session, feeling the weight of her character's dilemma. She credited the supportive environment of the team for allowing her to explore Mikasa's vulnerability.

“It’s the safety and comfort of the team that allows me to go to those dark places,” Nishimura shared, emphasizing the importance of emotional honesty in acting.

As the series approaches its final chapters, fans eagerly anticipate the English release of Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 2 in 2024, eager to witness the culmination of a decade-long journey. The dedication and passion of the voice actors, as revealed at New York Comic Con, only serve to deepen the connection between the fans and the characters they love.

