Bridgerton 4 ropes in Korean-Australian actress as Benedict's Love Interest, Sophie Beckett: Report

Dear reader, rumours are flying around that the magical Bridgerton world is about to welcome a new star. Yerin Ha, a Korean-Australian actress, has been picked to play the stunning Sophie Beckett, who's supposed to be the perfect match for the ever-charming Benedict Bridgerton. After season 3 wrapped up the love-hate story of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, it's time for the next Bridgerton sibling to take himself off the dating market. Yerin Ha, known for roles in Halo and Dune: Prophecy, is set to dazzle Bridgerton fans as Sophie Beckett in the popular Netflix series.

Bridgerton 4 to cast Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett

The Bridgerton is abuzz with excitement as the show's creators, after continuous delays, are finally set to pass the leading torch to Luke Thompson. Variety reports that Yerin Ha will take on the role of Sophie Beckett in the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series. The next instalment will see Beckett being referred to as the “Lady in Silver,” the illegitimate daughter of an earl and one of his maids, according to the novel. An official announcement is still pending.

Bridgerton season 4 story plot

Described as a slow-burn romance by sources, Season 4, titled An Offer From a Gentleman, will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict. Known for his artistic nature and reluctance to settle down, Benedict’s world changes when he encounters a mysterious woman at his mother’s masquerade ball. This lady, with striking features and a troubled past, was raised in her father’s house but was never publicly acknowledged as his daughter.

The official synopsis for season 4 reads, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Who is Yerin Ha?

Yerin Ha, the up-and-coming actress who's about to wow the Ton, is probably most famous for playing Kwan Ha in the sci-fi hit Halo. For most Americans, she is well known for her roles in shows like Reef Break, Troppo and Bad Behaviour, as well as the indie horror film Sissy. With a growing career that's got her in the Dune: Prophecy series, the 29-year-old actress is definitely someone to watch out for.

Coming from Sydney, Ha's love for acting started when she was just a kid, leading her to pursue training in South Korea at the tender age of fifteen.