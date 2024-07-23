Rana Naidu season 2: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh film Netflix series with Arjun Rampal. Watch

Rana Naidu season 2: Shooting for the new season of Netflix's Rana Naidu is finally in progress. The OTT platform shared a behind-the-scenes video of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh shooting for season 2 of the series. The video also introduces a new addition to the cast. (Also Read: Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati calls it difficult to swear at uncle Venkatesh) Rana Naidu season 2: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh film and Arjun Rampal star in the new season.

Rana Naidu season 2

Joining Rana and Venkatesh in the new season is Arjun Rampal. The video shows clips of Rana wielding a gun, and Venkatesh on an ATV before it cuts to Arjun taking a shot with a shotgun in his hand. Sharing it, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Netflix wrote, “Rana Naidu Season 2 is now filming #RanaNaiduOnNetflix.”

Fans were thrilled to see the new addition to the cast, with one of them writing, “Arjun Rampal man now you’ll see the madness.” Another wrote, “Arjun rampal Maine villain season 2 he is bhagavanth keshri as Rahul sanghvi acted outstanding that role.”

Fans also shared their excitement for the new season, with one writing, “Eagerly waiting for this season, season 1 is just above average but the star cast and their performances are just outstanding.”

Venkatesh on Rana Naidu

Season 1 of Rana Naidu shocked the Telugu audience as it saw Venkatesh shed his ‘family man’ image. Talking at an event last year, Venkatesh said, “Naga Naidu (his character) is not a common man. People from across the world have been asking us to make a sequel. Youngsters like you liked it and are demanding a sequel, but not everyone feels the same. So this time, we’ll be more careful without losing the touch of mischief the series is known for. We don’t want to offend anyone. This time, it’ll be good.”

About Rana Naidu

The first season of Rana Naidu, released in 2023, received a good response. The show is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan. Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma directed it, and Sunder Aaron produced it under the banner of Locomotive Global Inc. Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi also star in the show.

Rana Naidu is a 10-episode-long series that saw Rana play a ‘fixer of the stars,’ the titular character while Venkatesh played his father. The series delved into the toxic and disruptive relationship between Rana and Naga, apart from how the former struggles to fix the mistakes his clients make. The written material was tweaked from the original show to suit Indian tastes. The show was released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi.