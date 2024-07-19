Arjun Rampal forced to change flights due to Microsoft outage: ‘I don't know what has happened’

Arjun Rampal was recently forced to book another flight in Mumbai due to Microsoft outage. A major global disruption in Microsoft could serviced delayed the flights in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, Arjun informed the media about the servers being down due to which he had to catch another flight early. (Also read: Arjun Rampal recalls having no money, struggling to pay rent: ‘I had no source of income in that period of time’) Arjun Rampal's flight from Mumbai Airport got delayed due to Microsoft Outage.

Arjun Rampal's flight gets delayed

The actor, while speaking to reporters told, “Their servers are down, I don't know what has happened. I also have a ticket of another airline. I am going there.” When asked about any further information on the cause of delay, Arjun jokingly said, “Are mujhe nahi pata bhai, unse puchhiye (I don't know, you should ask the airlines).”

The Microsoft outage impacted the booking and check-in services for several airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Airlines, and SpiceJet. The disruption also affected a range of businesses, including banks, telecom companies, TV, and radio broadcasters. The incident was associated with a global outbreak of the infamous blue screen of death error on Windows workstations, leading to significant operational disruptions.

Arjun Rampal's acting career

Arjun started his career in the entertainment industry as a model. Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma is his first cousin. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat. He later starred in movies like Deewaanapan, Moksha, Aankhen and Dil Hai Tumhara.

He also featured in mainstream Hindi films such as - Yakeen, Ek Ajnabee, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om and Rock On!! The actor was also praised for his performances in The Last Lear, Housefull and Rajneeti. He also turned producer with Daddy and was aso seen in uncinventional films like The Rapist and Nail Polish. Arjun's last theatrical release was Vidyut Jamwal-Nora Fatehi starrer Crakk.

Arjun will be next seen in Ramesh Thete's The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys.