 Arjun Rampal recalls having no money, struggling to pay rent: ‘I had no source of income in that period of time’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Arjun Rampal recalls having no money, struggling to pay rent: ‘I had no source of income in that period of time’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2024 06:25 AM IST

Arjun Rampal began his career in modelling. He made his acting debut with Rajiv Rai's romance film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001).

Actor Arjun Rampal spoke about the initial days of his career and how, at one point, he didn't have a 'source of income'. In an interview with Pop Diaries recently, Arjun also opened up on “hating” himself in the 2001 film Moksha, helmed by Ashok Mehta. The film starred Arjun and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. (Also Read | Arjun Rampal: I like to be out of sight as I have a life beyond films)

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Crakk.
Arjun Rampal on Moksha

“I was a very successful model, and Ashok Mehta came to me with this film Moksha, where I was paired opposite this fantastic actor, Manisha Koirala. She was at her peak at that time… I was shooting a scene with her in the Chambal valley, the rushes came and I saw myself and I hated myself. I thought, ‘My God, you’re horrible’. So, I decided I’m not going to model anymore. I didn’t know that the film would take six years to get made," he said.

Arjun on having no money

"I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, a Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kind of breaks in your life,” he also added.

Arjun's last film

Fans saw Arjun last in Crakk, which hit theatres on February 23 this year. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Vidyut's banner Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

