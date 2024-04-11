Arjun Rampal recalls having no money, struggling to pay rent: ‘I had no source of income in that period of time’

Arjun Rampal on Moksha

“I was a very successful model, and Ashok Mehta came to me with this film Moksha, where I was paired opposite this fantastic actor, Manisha Koirala. She was at her peak at that time… I was shooting a scene with her in the Chambal valley, the rushes came and I saw myself and I hated myself. I thought, ‘My God, you’re horrible’. So, I decided I’m not going to model anymore. I didn’t know that the film would take six years to get made," he said.

Arjun on having no money

"I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, a Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kind of breaks in your life,” he also added.

Arjun's last film

Fans saw Arjun last in Crakk, which hit theatres on February 23 this year. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Vidyut's banner Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

