I like to be out of sight as I have a life beyond films, says Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in Crakk, opens up about his intentional distance from the constant limelight, prioritising his family and cherishing a life beyond the glamorous facade of showbiz. In a recent chat with us, Rampal talks about the importance of maintaining a low profile, especially when it comes to his children and family. “My kids and family are my priority. I like living away in a place where people don’t treat me like a celeb,” shares the father of four. Actor Arjun Rampal

The actor, known for his charismatic presence on-screen, values the benefits of being “out of sight”, stating, “I have a life beyond films. Constantly being there for me is overexposure. When you’re a star, you can’t be available 24x7. I want to maintain that intrigue around me just as it was with stars of yesteryears.”

“Living a simple life holds great significance” for Rampal. He enjoys “connecting with regular people”. Sharing a recent encounter where a resident brought him fresh fish as a gesture of warmth, he says, “Just the other day when I was coming out of gym and I met this regular guy living around and he came up to and said, ‘bhai aapke liye kuch laya hu...’ and gave me some fresh fish adding ‘yeh lo aapka lunch’.” These moments, he says, keep him “close to reality”.

Rampal, who is set to grace the screen in Aparna Sen’s film The Rapist and another project titled Punjab 95, further adds that he handles his social media accounts personally: “I don’t have a team for that. I handle my social media myself, maybe that’s the reason my game is so bad, (laughs).