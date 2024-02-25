Crakk box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal film sees dip in numbers, earns little over 2 crore in India

Crakk Jeetega to Jiyegaa box office collection day 2: The action-packed thriller has been helmed by Aditya Datt. As per Sacnilk.com, Crakk collected just over ₹2 crore in India on its second day. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. (Also Read | Crakk movie review: An adrenaline junkie’s guide to crack the code for messy, mindless action and sports) Nora Fatehi, Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson star in Crakk.

Crakk India box office collection

The film minted ₹4.25 crore on day 1. On day two, it earned ₹2.15 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹6.4 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Crakk

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Crakk hit the theatres on February 23. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Crakk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "It's evident that Crakk isn't just calling all adrenaline junkies to enjoy the kick, but it wishes to cater to that particular niche who has a penchant for these extreme sports and action. However, it gets overboard in the process, and goes off track at many places. I am not sure whether or not Crakk will inspire youngsters to try their hand at extreme sports and take it as a professional career, but Jammwalions (the actor's fans) would definitely not want to miss this thirst-trap sort of an experience on the big screen that honours muscle over mind, while everything else takes a backseat."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place