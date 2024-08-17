Jujutsu Kaisen set for major reveal next week with Shinjuku Arc finale nearing climax: Date out

One of the most beloved manga by anime fans, Jujutsu Kaisen is approaching the finale of the Shinjuku Showdown arc. The manga has confirmed the release date for the finale of the Shinjuku Showdown arc. The release date confirmation came alongside the announcement of a major reveal by Gege Akutami next week. Jujutsu Kaisen's next release will witness a major reveal.(@Jujutsu_Kaisen_/X)

What is the major reveal next week?

Many accounts on thesocial media platform, X, confirmed Shonen Jump’s next issue will reveal a “Super crazy” project announcement for Jujutsu Kaisen manga is scheduled for next week. Akutami has been confirmed to be working on a new cover page and artwork for next week’s issue. It was also confirmed that the results of the fourth Jujutsu Kiasen popularity poll will be released in the next issue.

However, the biggest announcement is said to be the reveal of a major project for the series that will be released in next week’s issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, fans are a concerned over the new reveal as a trend of disappointment in major reveal announcements have been observed.

When will the Shinjuku Showdown arc be released?

Fans were disappointed with the delay in the release of Jujutsu Kiasen Chapter 266 due to the Obon week being observed in Japan. The disappointment of fans came reasonably so as it the manga is nearing its end soon and the plot is at a crucial stage. The arc finale will be released on August 25, 2024. The exact time of the finale is yet to be confirmed. The finale will witness the long-anticipated showdown between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. The finale will mark the end of the Shinjuku Showdown arc and not the manga.