BTS' Suga’s broadcast ban possibility addressed; K-media apologises for incorrect CCTV footage

The fallout from BTS member Suga’s DUI incident shows no signs of abating. From non-stop protests demanding his removal from the band to online challenges that mimic the incident, the public discourse surrounding the matter has been intense with fans rallying in defence of the rapper. BTS member Suga from the new episode of his drinking game, Suchwita.

Meanwhile, addressing the ‘ban’ on the artist, KBS has confirmed that it will adhere to its Broadcast Appearance Review Committee guidelines. This comes on the heels of another top K-media apologising for their misreporting of the wrong CCTV footage.

KBS discusses the possibility of a ban on Suga

Following the Daechwita rapper's DUI on August 7th, KBS has confirmed that they are currently considering whether to hold a Broadcast Appearance Review Committee meeting to discuss his future on the channel.

The channel’s guidelines typically bar individuals involved in illegal activities or major social controversies from appearing on air. However, the decision on whether to hold such a meeting is still pending as per Ilgan Sports. “We are undecided on holding such a meeting for BTS’s Suga,” KBS mentioned.

Suga’s broadcast ban yet to be ‘discussed or addressed immediately’

In another statement to StarNews, the popular South Korean broadcast company mentioned that the rapper’s ongoing military service plays a significant role in deciding the outcome of the case, as reports surface that he might soon be summoned for investigation.

As per KBS, Suga is currently serving his alternative military duty, so he is not appearing on any KBS programs. [A ban on Suga’s appearance] is not an issue that needs to be discussed or addressed immediately. Moreover, since his case is under police investigation, we need to wait for the results.

JTBC apologises after releasing the wrong footage

JTBC, a major South Korean news outlet, issued an official apology for broadcasting incorrect CCTV footage related to the incident. The controversy erupted when the network aired footage they claimed was of Suga, showing a man on an electric scooter. It was later discovered that this footage was incorrect, leading fans to bash the news network for spreading misinformation about the case.

"Our newsroom reported about BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not SUGA. We are sorry for causing confusion,” the company rolled out an official statement.

What is KBS’ Review Committee?

KBS, South Korea's national broadcaster, has a strict policy regarding the appearances of individuals involved in legal or ethical controversies. Earlier, it banned Bloodohunds's actress Kim Sae Ron for a similar DUI incident, even though her blood alcohol content was significantly lower than that found in Suga’s case. The broadcaster imposed a temporary suspension on her.

To make sure these rules are followed, KBS has a Broadcast Appearance Review Committee. If someone's behaviour is seen as a problem by the committee, it can put different limits on them. These can be simple asks for producers to not use the person anymore, or they can be bans that last forever or just for a while.