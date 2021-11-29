BTS member Suga says winning Grammy award isn't easy: 'I’m thankful there are still barriers and challenges'

BTS member Suga touched upon the group's two Grammy nominations. The rapper, who has been manifesting a Grammy win for BTS for a while now, said that he comprehends that winning a Grammy isn't easy.

At the Grammys 2021, BTS was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but didn't win. At the Grammys 2022, BTS bagged yet another nod in the same category. Fans were disappointed as they anticipated the K-pop group to be nominated in more than just one category this year.

Speaking about the Grammy nod during a press conference for Permission to Dance on Stage LA, BTS member Suga said that the group felt excited and continues to feel surreal about the nomination. As reported by The Korea Herald, Suga said, “We feel excited and it still feels unreal. Grammys are something that I grew up watching. Being nominated for a Grammy and getting the final win isn’t easy and I’m thankful there are still barriers and challenges we can try to work to overcome. We hope that we can overcome them.”

RM said, “We had countless shows and awards, but the recent artist of the year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination were truly something and really did mean something for us.”

This year, when the nominations were announced, BTS was filming for their The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. The group released a Bangtan Bomb video last week, showing their reaction to bagging a nomination.

The group erupted into a loud cheer when their name was announced in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. While J-Hope and Jimin broke into an impromptu dance, Suga pointed out that they were up against strong contenders in the category. BTS is up against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get A Kick Out Of You; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for Lonely; Doja Cat Featuring SZA for Kiss Me and Coldplay for Higher Power.